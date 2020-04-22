Wellington Scoop
Network

Air New Zealand adding extra flights for level 3 next week

April 22, 2020Business, Latest Headlines, PressRelease

News from Air New Zealand
Air New Zealand is adjusting its domestic network with New Zealand to enter Alert Level 3 next week. The airline will operate a limited domestic schedule from Tuesday 28 April to enable essential travel only and to keep air freight moving.

The airline’s domestic schedule while the country is at Alert Level 3 is as follows –

Route   Services   Aircraft type  
Auckland-Christchurch  

2x return services Mon-Sat

1x return service Sun

   A320  
Auckland-Wellington   1x return service Mon-Sun   A320  
Auckland-Tauranga   3x return services Tues/Thurs/Fri   Q300  
Auckland-Napier   3x return services Tues/Thurs/Fri   Q300  
Wellington-Christchurch  

2x return services Mon-Fri

1x return service Sat/Sun

  

Q300

ATR

  
Wellington-Nelson  

1x return service Mon-Wed

2x return services Thurs/Fri

   Q300  
Christchurch-Dunedin   1x return service Mon-Sun   ATR  

Air New Zealand General Manager Networks Scott Carr says travel remains very restricted under Alert Level 3.

“We have made some slight adjustments to our domestic schedule in the coming weeks and that includes adding several services a week between Auckland and Napier and Auckland and Tauranga. We’ll also be adding additional capacity between Christchurch and Dunedin with flights in and out of Dunedin across the week.”

Before making a booking, customers are reminded to check the latest information on the travel and transportation section of the Government COVID-19 website and the COVID-19 hub on the Air New Zealand website.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: