Air New Zealand adding extra flights for level 3 next week

Air New Zealand is adjusting its domestic network with New Zealand to enter Alert Level 3 next week. The airline will operate a limited domestic schedule from Tuesday 28 April to enable essential travel only and to keep air freight moving.

The airline’s domestic schedule while the country is at Alert Level 3 is as follows –

Route Services Aircraft type Auckland-Christchurch 2x return services Mon-Sat 1x return service Sun A320 Auckland-Wellington 1x return service Mon-Sun A320 Auckland-Tauranga 3x return services Tues/Thurs/Fri Q300 Auckland-Napier 3x return services Tues/Thurs/Fri Q300 Wellington-Christchurch 2x return services Mon-Fri 1x return service Sat/Sun Q300 ATR Wellington-Nelson 1x return service Mon-Wed 2x return services Thurs/Fri Q300 Christchurch-Dunedin 1x return service Mon-Sun ATR

Air New Zealand General Manager Networks Scott Carr says travel remains very restricted under Alert Level 3.

“We have made some slight adjustments to our domestic schedule in the coming weeks and that includes adding several services a week between Auckland and Napier and Auckland and Tauranga. We’ll also be adding additional capacity between Christchurch and Dunedin with flights in and out of Dunedin across the week.”

Before making a booking, customers are reminded to check the latest information on the travel and transportation section of the Government COVID-19 website and the COVID-19 hub on the Air New Zealand website.

