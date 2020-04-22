Full timetables for buses resuming next week; for trains next month

News from Metlink

Following the Government’s announcement of alert level 3, Metlink plans to return to full regular timetables on buses starting on Sunday and trains on Monday 4 May.

Under alert level 4, public transport has only been available as an essential service for essential workers and to enable members of the public to access essential services such as supermarkets, pharmacies and other health facilities.

This essential service will be expanded under alert level 3 as businesses, early learning centres and schools start to reopen. Travel on public transport under alert level 3 is only for essential personal movement only, as outlined on the Government website.

As part of the return to full timetables, Metlink is urging all bus passengers making essential travel to start using Snapper cards from today to tag on and off so it can monitor passenger journeys. Metlink General Manager Scott Gallacher says Snapper data will give Metlink valuable insight to how the network is performing now and when it returns to full service during alert level 3.

Bus passengers will be able to tag on and tag off at the back of the bus as part of a range of physical distancing and safety measures in place to protect bus drivers and passengers.

Bus passengers without a Snapper card can order one free by calling 0800 555 345 between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday. Snapper cards will be delivered to home addresses preloaded with $5 in credit. Customers without a snapper card will not be left behind and will still be able to board the bus and travel until they get their free card.

Passengers are responsible for following the two metre physical distancing rules at stops/stations and onboard services. There are stickers onboard as a guide which suggest where to sit.

Ferry

Ferry services will not return at alert level 3. Metlink is working with the ferry operator for a return at alert level 2.

Rail

From Tuesday 28 April:

Rail services will continue to operate to a special weekend timetable but with an increase in capacity.

Melling line services remain cancelled.

Wairarapa line services will continue to be replaced by buses and several additional services have been added to the timetable for this line. Find out more. (external link)

Travel on rail remains free until June, so outer stations will not be selling tickets, and tickets will not be checked by staff onboard. Passengers must board train services from all but the first and last doors of the train as these are isolated for staff.

From Monday 4 May:

Rail services will begin operating to the regular timetable and regular capacity.

Melling line train services will resume.

Wairarapa line services will continue to be replaced by buses on a reduced timetable to discourage travel between regions. The additional bus services that have been added to the timetable for this line will continue.

There may be some service changes or cancellations as we transition to this timetable, which we will tell passengers about on the Metlink website and alerts.

Passengers must board train services from all but the first and last doors as these are isolated for staff use only.

Bus

From Sunday 26 April bus services will return to regular timetables.

Buses will no longer board from the front door. Metlink apologises to customers who rely on the accessibility options provided at the front door and encourages customers to find out more about Total Mobility services during this time by calling 0800 801 700.

Metlink encourages customers to tag on and off with their Snapper cards.

Updated timetables will be live on the Metlink app and website as soon as possible. RTI displays will take a few days to catch up but messaging is scrolling today on the bottom of each display.