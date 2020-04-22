Parts of Vivian Street without water for four hours

Wellington.Scoop

A broken water main cut supplies to parts of Vivian Street for four hours this afternoon. Wellington Water provided information on the problem.

News from Wellington Water at 12.25pm

Our crews are responding to a water outage in Te Aro. This is affecting:

– 157-187 Vivian Street, Walter Street and Bute Street

Crews are working to repair this and get water back on as soon as possible. Water is expected to be back on by 2.30pm.

we have arranged for water to be supplied at 167 Vivian Street. Residents are reminded to keep two metres distance while collecting water, only take what is required for their household, and to return home once water has been collected. We encourage residents to carry-out appropriate hygiene practices before and after collecting water. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this outage.

UPDATE AT 3pm

Our crews are continuing to respond to a water outage in Te Aro, and water remains out at 157-187 Vivian Street, Walter Street and Bute Street. Water is expected to be back on by 3.30pm

UPDATE AT 4.55pm

Water has been back on since 4.20pm in Vivian Street, Walter Street and Bute Street.

Thank you to residents for your patience as we worked to resolve this outage.