Armed offenders squad help arrest man in Stokes Valley

A 36-year-old man is due before Hutt Valley District Court tomorrow on several charges after a search warrant this morning which uncovered a firearm.

The Armed Offenders Squad assisted local Police at the warrant as a precaution, at a residential address in Stokes Valley.

The arrested man faces charges including burglary, breach of bail, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police want to reassure the community we remain vigilant and focused on investigating unlawful activity and holding offenders to account.

