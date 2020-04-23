City Council paying $1.2m for fitout of new Karori Event Centre

News from Wellington City Council

Mayor Andy Foster and Wellington City councillors voted unanimously at today’s Council meeting to approve $1.22 million of expenditure to complete the fit-out of the Karori Event Centre.

The Council has also agreed to take over the annual $95,000 operating cost of running the centre as a community hall.

The building, on Council land in the middle of the Karori Community Facilities precinct, will be completed and gifted to the Council by the Karori Community Hall Trust, with dance company Footnote New Zealand Dance becoming a day-time tenant.

Mayor Andy Foster says completing the Event Centre and Footnote’s move to Karori will together “breathe a whole lot of life” into the area.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the City, for Karori and for Footnote and I’m delighted it’s been approved. The future of the building is something the Council needed to resolve because it’s is on our land, and we couldn’t leave it incomplete and unusable.

“It will play a part towards the city’s economic, social and cultural recovery. It will provide Footnote with a quality new home in time for the end of their old lease.

“Footnote will use the Events Centre during the day during the week except when on tour. The centre will be available for community use in the evening and weekends, and during weekdays when Footnote is on tour, which will be a great asset for all residents. Bookings will be managed by Karori Community Centre.

“I would like to personally pay tribute to the past and present trustees who have worked tirelessly to see this project through. It has been a long hard road, and today’s decision has finally ensured the Events Centre will soon be open.”

Since 2009, the Karori Community Hall Trust has raised $2.8 million from lotteries grants and local fundraising, including the Council contributing $920,000 ($610,000 from the St John’s Hall land sale, and a $310,000 grant) towards development of the event centre building.

In January 2018 the base build was completed, which created a secure, weather tight building. This was done to ensure the Trust used the grant and donation money that would have otherwise expired and was completed under budget. The Trust approached the Council in 2019 asking for funding to complete the building and Council has been working with the trustees exploring options since then.

The City Council’s Community Facilities Portfolio Leader, Councillor Rebecca Matthews, says if the Council hadn’t agreed to this course of action then the building could have remained unfinished and empty. “The Trust had exhausted its key funding channels and has been unable to complete the building without help from the Council. This is fantastic news for everyone concerned, particularly the numerous community groups who will benefit from utilising the facility in evenings and at weekends.”

Footnote Dance General Manager Richard Aindow says the organisation is excited at the prospect of rehoming itself in Karori. “We have been searching for a new home in Wellington that meets our needs as a national arts organisation for several years; the Karori Event Centre will be a fantastic base for Footnote.

“We acknowledge that members of the Karori community have been invested in this project for years as well, so we can’t wait to welcome them and the whole arts community into this new space.”

Karori Community Hall Trust Deputy Chair Heather Baldwin says “the Karori Event Centre is going to be a great asset for Karori and Wellington. Our community are very keen to have it finished. We are delighted the Council has approved this proposal, ensuring the Event Centre will be open at the beginning of next year for us all to use at last.”

Press Release – Karori Event Centre

This is the result of many months of negotiation between WCC, the Trust, Karori Community Centre and Footnote NZ Dance. This has, of course, required compromises to be made by all.

The proposal includes:

The Karori Event Centre Fitout completed and the hall opened to the public (by the beginning of 2021); The Trust gifting the building to the Council for community purposes (in consideration for which the Council will fund the fitout and ongoing operational costs); Securing Footnote as a not-for-profit anchor tenant of the hall, who would use space between 9 am – 5.30 pm weekdays (off peak time for community use) for 32 weeks a year; and The hall remains available for community use at peak times (evenings and weekends) plus a further 20 full weeks of the year. The Trust will continue to be interested in the building, and their future role will include supporting the building and its operation with fundraising and providing community input with regards to its future use for example.

This is the culmination of over 15 years of campaigning by Karori residents for a replacement community hall.

In 2007 WCC leased land to the newly established Karori Community Hall Trust. Fundraising started in 2011 (although stalled by the Christchurch earthquake). By 2017 the Trust had raised $2.8M. This was made up of $800,000 from the community, $600,000 from local philanthropic organisations, $500,000 from Lotteries, and a $610,000 advance from WCC for the future sale of the St John’s site (a previous community asset) and a $310,000 grant.

This meant there were enough funds to complete the base build although a number of grants were due to expire. The Trust decided to go ahead and a secure, weather tight building shell was completed in January 2018, under budget.

The Trust then continued fundraising to complete the Fitout. Phase One started in October 2019 and included the kitchen, back and front of house toilets and meeting room, with a budget of $170,000. Work was interrupted by the Covid19 Lockdown but is only one week away from being finished and will also be under budget.

Until the remaining Phase Two Fitout is accomplished (which includes flooring, suspended ceilings, lighting, electrics, ventilation, acoustic linings and insulation) the hall is not able to be used by the public.

While the Trust were still receiving donations and grants, the final sum for Phase Two is needed as an entirety. Fundraising sums have become smaller and many funders have already made considerable donations. At the rate it would take some years to raise the $1.2m required.

The Trust is also incurring $30,000 per year in costs (insurance and maintenance).

The Trust submitted a request for support to the 2019 WCC Annual plan and councillors agreed to work with the Trust to find a solution to getting the building completed. Towards the end of last year Footnote was identified as an interested party and this proposal was developed to enable the building to be finished.

‘The Trust is immensely pleased with this outcome,’ says Trust Chair, Lee Wilson. ‘The hard work by the trustees and advisors, community support and partnering with the Council and Footnote will see an amazing Event Centre in Karori, bringing more resilience and vitality to the Western Suburbs.’

