100 job losses: AirNZ moving heavy maintenance from Nelson to Christchurch

Report from RNZ

The process to begin laying off up to 100 staff from Air New Zealand’s Nelson engineering base during the lockdown is cruel and unfair, a union leader says.

The proposal to shift a large portion of its regional aircraft engineering work to Christchurch has caused shockwaves in Nelson. Covid-19 is being used as the reason to fast-track a plan to move it.

E tū aviation negotiation specialist Paul Graham says telling workers currently in lockdown that their jobs might go is cruel and unfair.

He says it doesn’t make sense when the workload is unlikely to change, given the expected return to activity of the airline’s regional and domestic fleet.

Air New Zealand says it is working closely with staff affected by the plan

A spokesperson says the company let staff know this week it plans to move its heavy maintenance base to Christchurch, but line maintenance will stay in Nelson, while there will also be an option to redeploy some staff.

Air New Zealand says it is working to ensure families are supported during this difficult time. It says outside of the main centres, Nelson will remain its largest regional centre.