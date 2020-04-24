WREDA offers $10 subsidy per food delivery for Wellington businesses

HERE’S THE HUGE CHOICE OF DELIVERIES

News from WREDA (aka WellingtonNZ)

Hospitality businesses across the Wellington region that are offering meal deliveries in Level 3 will be eligible for a rebate of up to $500 per business.

Wellington’s hospitality sector is big part of what gives our region its heart – showing manaakitanga every day by supporting our local producers and warmly welcoming people into your establishments.

We know our hospitality community is doing it tough at the moment, and we want to offer some help.

Are you an established food business in the Wellington region offering meal deliveries in Level 3?

If so, you may be eligible to receive a $10 rebate per delivery from WellingtonNZ, up to a maximum of $500 per establishment, to help offset some of the costs associated with using a delivery app company or running your own delivery service.

The total fund available for meal delivery rebates is $250,000. In the instance that this is reached before the end of the two weeks, it will be allocated on a first come first serve basis.

Is my business eligible?

To be eligible you need to list your meal delivery offering on VisaWOAP.com/at-yours-registration – this is free to do. This provides us with evidence you are operating at Level 3.

You need to be operating within the Wellington region – Wellington city, Porirua, Lower Hutt, Upper Hutt, Kāpiti or the Wairarapa.

You need to adhere to the Government’s guidance around operating safely at Level 3 including public health measures and requirements and all other health and safety obligations, as well as having a current health and safety certificate from your local council.

You need to be a LLC (Limited Liability Company).

If you own more than one establishment and are operating more than one meal delivery service, you can apply for more than one rebate if you are operating those businesses as separate restaurants / kitchens.

WellingtonNZ reserves the right to audit and request more information. Fraudulent claims will require repayment to WellingtonNZ.

How do I apply?

We want to make this as easy as possible for you. We’re offering a rebate of $10 per order, up to a maximum of $500 per business for the two confirmed weeks of Level 3 – Tuesday 28th April – Monday 11 May 2020 (note: $500 maximum is a total for the scheme, not per week).

Send us an invoice to deliver@wellingtonnz.com

You will need to attach copies of your meal delivery order dockets / delivery app service remittance advice.

Send no more than one invoice per week.

We will endeavour to pay you promptly (no later than 14 days).

All invoices must be received by 30 May 2020 to receive payment.