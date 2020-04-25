Elephant, albatross, or whale?

by Guy Marriage

The proposed Wellington Convention Centre has not been getting a very good press lately. Voices are clamouring that the City Council should cancel the building contract and walk away from the deal. Critics are arguing that it will be a white elephant, an albatross around our necks, and a foolish mistake that the city neither needs nor wants. Few are standing up for it – the developers Willis Bond are quiet, the architects and engineers are not able to talk publicly about it, and the contractors are keeping their heads down.

So what do we know about the Convention Centre? Elephant? Albatross? Or a giant white whale? Precious little, it seems, is firmly in the public realm. We know the price is high. We know the contract has been signed. We know that years of work has gone into the design headed by a previous Mayor and a previous city manager. We know the construction work is underway, with piles drilled and foundations being poured. The stage is set: it is literally too late to back out now. Soon, the curtain will rise and the show will go on. The building, Ladies and Gentlemen, is underway.

What else do we know? We know that the site is in prime position for some major purpose, situated in a direct line between the restaurant land of Courtenay Place and the number one tourist destination of Te Papa. Both prime attractions for people to come to Wellington. Putting aside the momentary problem that there are currently no restaurants open, no museums open, and no tourists moving, we can safely say that this will pass: tourists will return, Te Papa will reopen, and one day Courtenay Place will once again echo with the sounds of revellers. The site will, of course, retain its major function as a thoroughfare.

Some people are arguing that the site should be repurposed for social housing, for council housing, or for affordable housing. These are foolish arguments: this is one of the most prime and desirable locations in Wellington for a major public purpose and the Council has been keen to get a major public building underway here for years. It is no place for housing: it would certainly not be affordable. The location demands that it play a major civic role, something far more fitting than the sad and tired car yard it has been for years.

Wellington has for years been known as the city of the arts, a title that the dreaded ugly sister further north has been steadily ripping away from us. Auckland had a wonderful waterfront convention centre, but that has been removed for a couple of years from public use and turned into a base for the Americas Cup. Auckland was always about the money. They too have had the tragic loss of their Convention Centre, consumed by fire and nearly bringing about the ruination of New Zealand’s biggest construction company. Remember too that their convention centre was bargained for trinkets and beads: built “free of charge” in exchange for hundreds more pokie machines, to feed the hands of wealthy Asian zombie gamblers.

Wellington is the city of the verb and the home of theatre in New Zealand. We started and still host the International Festival of the Arts, which requires a multitude of venues each time it is held. We are the home of WOW, which will return in all its grandeur. We excel in the small and boutique theatre, from the tiny Bats and Gryphon theatres, the intimate Hannah Playhouse, the grand old ladies of St James and the Opera House, the more modern grandeur of the Michael Fowler, the rambunctious creaky old Shed 6, and then the almighty great oval of space that is the Cake Tin.

Wellington has been crying out for years for a mid-size facility. And currently, New Zealand has no usable mid-size convention centres. Nor anyone going to conventions this month. But we don’t plan a facility that will last for 50 years or more on the basis that for 2 months all of New Zealand is staying at home.

Bookings for the Convention Centre are, we are told, racking up already: accountants, dentists, architects, engineers, wood-processors, and more are all wanting to have a spot in a city for a weekend to get together with their colleagues and do what people do in conventions: talk, drink, eat, and stay the night. All of those factors are of huge importance to a small city like Wellington – we need people to feed our entertainment mill. The attraction of a location in the middle of a vibrant small city will surely ensure that its convention facilities will often be used – I think the last few weeks have shown us that while Zoom can do a lot, it is no substitute for face to face meeting.

And for the weeks that there are no conventions scheduled, there will be other uses. Wellington’s need for a decent-sized mid-sized venue for events will be hopefully well-met by this new building. I’m assuming that it will have been designed to be as open and flexible as possible for human to human interaction. I’m willing to bet good money that when the International Festival of the Arts is on, they will use the Convention Centre. Probably WOW has booked it already.

There’s still a lot we don’t know. We don’t know what will be on the ground floor. We don’t know the details of the business case. We still don’t know how the scales on the outside are going to stay glossy and white. But we can still have the vision and imagination to guess that this building will be, in time, a well-valued asset to the city. So: albatross? No. White elephant? I think not.

A great white whale, swallowing people up whole and entertaining them for hours? I think we could, maybe, just possibly, have a winner on our hands here.