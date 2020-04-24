VUW students being charged for Hall rooms that they cannot occupy

Report from Salient

Students at Victoria University of Wellington have been told that fees will be charged for Halls of Residence from 29 April for most Halls, despite many students being unable to return.

In an email sent to Hall residents, besides those in Te Puni Village and Vic House, the University told students they will need to wait until the country enters Alert Level 2 before being able to return, as national travel restrictions remain in place.

The email, sent at 5:30 pm today, also told students previously living in catered halls that they will be invoiced $150 a week beginning April 29th. Students previously living in self-catered halls have been given a fixed discount of $120.

This comes after students in all VUW residential halls were given less than 48 hours to leave halls, or be relocated. Relocations were to Weir House, or smaller sized Education House, 222 Willis, University Hall, and Stafford House. It is unclear what students housed in these halls are paying during their stay.

The University initially waived student accommodation fees from 23 March to 28 April in the hope it would “relieve pressure during this difficult time”.

In the email, Director of Student and Campus Living Rainsforth Dix told students absent from their rooms that the Halls are now “gearing up” under alert level 3 to provide a “high standard of accommodation, pastoral care, and living experience”. This includes cleaning, re-establishing pastoral care support, and readying catering services.

Phoebe Robertson, a Weir House resident who was forced to relocate, said the communication to students had not been sufficient. “[We’ve received] basically nothing, we’ve had a few emails… but basically just ‘hey we hope you’re keeping safe”. Robertson said the email came at an incredible surprise.

Robertson also confirmed that despite operating under staggered room prices, all students are now having to pay the fixed $150 regardless. Twin-share rooms in Weir House are $128 less than the single rooms at $338/week previously.

Weir house students have been left confused and stressed with the invoiced payment being sent to them. Many students are concerned that returning to the halls might not be an option at all.

“I feel like I’m being strong armed out of money.” commented one Weir resident. “I have now been forced to choose between paying hundreds of dollars rent for a room I’m not legally allowed to enter, or drop out of university.”

Not only this, but Everton Hall residents have also been emailed.

One Everton Hall resident stated, “They forced us out and are now saying we have to pay them money, which is making a lot of us quite angry […] I wouldn’t be surprised if this is happening with other halls.”

A Joan Stevens student, who wished to remain anonymous, added that the timing of the email “leaves us with only one day to sort out of finances in time for the assumed schedule of the payment”, as Monday is a public holiday. They said the short notice “is totally inappropriate” and felt “the university is trying to hide from the expected backlash until it’s too late to reverse or address the concerns”

Salient has reached out to both the University and university accommodation for comment. If you are a current resident, either being housed in one of the remaining halls or having vacated, please get in touch – editor@salient.org.nz or news@salient.org.nz