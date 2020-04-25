PM at her gate for Anzac Day

Wellington.Scoop

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern led New Zealand’s unique Anzac Day celebrations this morning as she stood outside the gate of Premier House in Tinakori Road.

She wrote on her Facebook page:

Really moving to see all the images of kiwis standing at dawn to commemorate Anzac Day this year.

On my street one of our neighbours played the service through a small speaker while we all stood apart but together. I had my bubble alongside me, and some flowers my mum found in the garden. A different, but still a really special Anzac Day.

Report from RNZ

New Zealanders stood outside their homes this morning for an Anzac Day dawn service unlike any other. The usual services and commemorations were cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions, so New Zealanders marked the day in a different way, standing n their driveways, decks and balconies.

The RSA says holding the dawn service under lockdown encouraged many to turn out who otherwise wouldn’t.

National president BJ Clark said today was a reminder that not everyone can attend the dawn services, including the elderly or those living in rural areas.