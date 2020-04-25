One more covid-19 death, 5 new cases; Wellington cluster closed, as no cases in 28 days

News from Ministry of Health

Today there are five new cases of COVID-19 – made up of three new confirmed cases and two new probable cases – from 6,777 tests completed yesterday. This is the same number of new cases as yesterday. Of the new cases reported today, four are linked to existing clusters, and one is still under investigation.

There remain 16 significant clusters – a cluster in Wellington of 13 cases linked to a wedding is now closed as there have now been 2 incubation periods (28 days) since a case was notified. We expect more clusters to be closed in coming days. In total, we have recorded 395 people as recovered who were considered part of a significant cluster.

There have again been no new cases in Wellington or the Hutt Valley.

Three of today’s new cases are linked to aged residential facilities – one in Auckland and two in Christchurch and another case is linked to a smaller Waikato cluster. One of the Christchurch cases attributed to a cluster today is the patient who died yesterday morning.

The combined total of tests undertaken to date are 115,015.

The combined total of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand is 1,461, with 1,118 recovered – an increase of 23 on yesterday. 77% of all confirmed and probable cases are now recovered.

There has been one more death – a woman in her 70s in Waitakere hospital who had been transferred from CHT St Margarets Hospital and Rest Home. She is the second resident transferred from CHT St Margarets to Waitakere to pass away. The woman had underlying health conditions and was a confirmed case of COVID-19. Hospital staff were able to support daily visits by a family member in the days prior to their passing.

This is our 18th death from COVID-19 in New Zealand.

There are seven people in hospital, one less than yesterday. This total includes one person in the ICU in Middlemore.

