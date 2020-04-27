by PCGM

I agree with Guy Marriage. The convention centre has had some bad press recently (not least from me), but many of his points about the need for a mid-sized venue are well made – as is his assertion that it’s the right building in the right place, and will help build a better precinct around Te Papa. Most of the debate, however, is not about the building – it’s about whether it will ever pay its way.

In the language of economists, do the benefits outweigh the costs? Let’s prise open the business case for the convention centre and find out.

And just to correct another misconception: as Mayor Foster has pointed out, the business case for the convention centre has been online for ages – you can find it here (PDF). There’s actually been two of them, one from 2014 and the latest in 2018; the project was included in the Long Term Plan in 2018, and there was consultation and feedback in 2014.

So there’s been a fair bit of chat about the convention centre for a while now.

Let’s see what all those documents amount to.

What’s the big idea

The business case is set out in a pretty similar way in most of these documents, and it’s fairly readable – which is not to say that Stephen King will be feeling threatened as a top-selling author any time soon. It’s a technical document, but it makes some fairly clear points – and so that you don’t have to have the pleasure of reading it, here’s a quick summary.

Wellington currently enjoys about 20% of the national market for conferences, which are those multi-day extravaganzas where a bunch of people get together and tell each other a few things about a few things. Most of the conferences we attract are either from New Zealand or Australia – we’re not exactly a go-to destination for the international conferences where thousands come jetting in to press the flesh. That’s probably because of our lack of directly-connecting international flights, so no matter how flash a convention centre we build, that’s not likely to change.

The challenge for Wellington is that both Auckland and Christchurch are building big new convention centres that could steal about half our conferences. For the hospitality and accommodation sectors, that’s a major problem – it means that thousands of high-value visitors and millions of dollars of spending will vanish over the next few years. The projections in the business case (prepared by BERL) say that our market share will probably drop to about 10% of the market, costing the city about $30 million in visitor spending every year.

The additional factor that both the business case and Guy Marriage point out is that the capital is short of decent-quality midsized venues, both for conferences and other events. We haven’t been spending much on new venues for quite a while, and both the location and configuration of the buildings we do have are not great. The closure of the Amora Hotel for renovations hasn’t helped, nor has the glacial pace of the Town Hall rebuild. While earthquake strengthening is a priority, the effect has been to limit our ability to host the conferences that do bring a lot of high-value visitors.

There are considerable benefits – but only for certain sectors

Each of those high-value conference attendees spends more than $400 every day they’re in Wellington – albeit mostly in hospitality and accommodation. Presumably there are some taxi fares and a bit of retail spending, but mostly people are having coffees and meals and inhabiting hotel rooms. And for the restaurants and the hotels, these are good visitors to have, because a quirk of the convention industry is that most conferences happen over the autumn/winter period, when the events don’t interfere with our desire to take holidays and relax in the sun. From the point of view of the cafes and hotels, that’s excellent – it provides business in the off-season, and makes it possible for a few more businesses to flourish all year round. A more vibrant hospitality and accommodation sector means more jobs and all the economic benefits that come from that.

From the point of view of people not in those industries, the benefits are a bit less tangible. Yes, there will be more choices in cafes and restaurants because they’re not solely dependent on Wellingtonians to pay the bills, and it’s always a good thing to have more jobs in the city. But if you’re a panelbeater in Kilbirnie, the benefits of the convention centre are going to be minor and indirect at best – and there’s still the potential you’ll be paying for it in your rates bill.

So will it pay for itself?

This is a definite no in the business case – and even worse in a post-COVID world. Based on projections over the next 25 years, the convention centre will never cover its costs – it will always require a subsidy from rates. This is fairly typical of most convention centres worldwide, and is pretty much the reason why they are built by the public sector rather than the private sector – if they were profitable, councils wouldn’t need to be involved in the first place.

The business case thinks that the first three years will require about $8 million in rates subsidy, and every year thereafter it will need somewhere between $1.5 million and $3.8 million from the rates. That’s a not-insignificant amount of money – over the 50-year life of the building, the amount ratepayers spend on subsidising it may well be as much as the amount we spend building it. The trouble is, the projections in the business case may well be optimistic in the short term.

The pandemic impact

These projections were done back in 2018, when coronavirus wasn’t even a glimmer in a bat’s eye. Since then, New Zealand’s international tourism market has ceased to exist and we may well be headed for a major international depression. The business case points out however that Wellington’s convention industry isn’t dependent on international conferences, so there may not be the same fallout that Queenstown is experiencing. But it would take a wild-eyed optimist to think that the effects of COVID-19 are going to dissipate in the next 12 months and that the desire for conferences will come roaring back in the next two years, in time for the convention centre to open in 2023.

If the conference market settles at a lower level – say, 25-30% lower, as companies and people discover that in-person meetings aren’t as necessary as they thought – then the ratepayer subsidy to the convention centre will grow accordingly. At those levels, the building may easily require $4 million or $5 million or more per annum from the ratepayer just to keep its doors open, which is a significant burden for the city.

The TLDR version

So should we spend the cash? Clearly, if we were private sector investors the answer would be no – because even in the best-case scenario it will lose money. But that’s not the whole story – as the business case notes, the wider economic impact on the city is significant, with around $90 million in annual expenditure in the city, directly and indirectly supporting 550 jobs. That’s not to be sneezed at.

And to be clear, the council subsidises plenty of stuff where the benefits aren’t financial – sports fields, Zealandia, street festivals, cultural events, community spaces – where the costs are spread across a wide range of people who don’t really participate or benefit. There are plenty of instances where a relatively narrow group is getting a benefit while the rest of us contribute to the costs, and it’s been that way since the dawn of time. So why should the conference industry be any different?

The fundamental problem with the convention centre is that there’s so much uncertainty right now. Clearly, councillors were prepared to (and did) vote for an annual subsidy of $1.5-$3.8 million per annum. If we disagreed with their decision, then it was up to us to vote them out – democracy’s way of punishing bad decisions. But neither they nor us were voting for a subsidy that could exceed $5 million per annum, supporting an industry that may be extensively disrupted and a whole lot smaller in five years time.

As Guy Marriage points out, the building itself is to be fit-for-purpose – with open floors, high stud heights, no windows, flexible spaces – and can’t easily be re-purposed. It’s not a potential library or a good office space, leaving aside its location across from Te Papa. Once we’ve got a convention centre, then we’ve got a convention centre, not some general purpose structure that can be adapted at will. So the question is: why now? At a time of maximum uncertainty in the economy, what would be lost by pausing the project for a year and seeing what we need then?

The business case is clear that ratepayers are going to be on the hook for the convention centre for decades. But it seems prudent that the council shouldn’t dig a deeper financial hole than is necessary. So – like any other organisation that needs to re-assess its priorities in light of the pandemic – a pause for thought could be in order.