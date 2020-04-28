1000 VUW students in rent strike against fees for unused rooms in halls

Report from RNZ

A Facebook group set up by Victoria University students to organise a rent strike protesting against a charge to allow them to hold on to Wellington hostel accommodation they cannot use has attracted more than 1000 members in 24 hours.

An email sent to Victoria University students says they must pay a $150 placeholder fee from Wednesday, despite not being allowed back under alert level 3. The university said it has waived 100 percent of fees during the level 4 lockdown but had to keep paying around 180 staff and residential assistants – most of whom were students.

“The university has incurred costs of more than $2 million in its accommodation services during this period,” the university said in a written statement. The university estimated the losses would increase to between $600,000 to $900,000 per week if the charges continued to be waived under alert level 3 and this was unsustainable, it said.

Isabella Lenihan-Ikin, the president of the New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations, said halls include Weir House, Te Puni Village, Cumberland House and Victoria House.

An 18-year-old student said about 1000 people have signed up. There are about 3000 Victoria University students living in halls.

Azaria Howell said she was enraged by the fee and would not pay it. “I’m really annoyed, I’m really upset with it, I think it’s going to hurt a lot of students. I lost my job due to the Covid crisis and therefore will probably find it really hard to pay this. I know a lot of students are struggling right now with money and the financial situation.”

Howell said the students have support from local councillors and MPs from youth political wings from across the political spectrum, and she is optimistic the university will drop the fee.

She said she is having a online video conference meeting this evening with Green Party education spokesperson Chloe Swarbrick and the New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations, who will then take their concerns to Education Minister Chris Hipkins.

Wellington City councillors Tamatha Paul and Fleur Fitzsimons – both former student association presidents at the university – have written to Victoria University Vice-Chancellor Grant Guilford and the university council.

They said the university’s approach was “opportunistic and wrong” and goes against the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s calls for businesses not to engage in price gouging. They said they would support any students who wanted to challenge the fee via the Disputes Tribunal or through the Ombudsman.

Victoria University said during the level 4 lockdown, tuition fees from all students were used to cover accommodation costs, but this could not continue. “These costs have not been offset by the government’s wage subsidy scheme.” The $150 fee for unoccupied rooms was “heavily discounted” from the standard rate and equated to approximately 32 percent of the standard fee, the university said.

Students could cancel their contracts if they did not want to keep their rooms and those who could not afford the fee could apply to the university’s hardship fund, the statement said. The university has paid out $500,000 in student support this year, it said.

We are issuing a response following the Victoria University of Wellington (VUW) announcement that they will bill residents $150 to hold their rooms throughout Level 3. This is alongside other universities failing to support their students during times of hardship, including AUT, Auckland, Canterbury and Otago.

Chair of VicLabour Tawhai Johnson says: “We would like to thank the Government for the extraordinary and compassionate efforts thus far, but they must go further. We ask them to use any influence to stop the further marginalisation of students, by allocating further funding to tertiary providers to cover Hall fees.”

Lay-offs from COVID-19 and the bleak job market, especially in hospitality, mean students have been left in significant financial hardship. The $150 holding fee by VUW may be the difference between living above or below the poverty line for many of them.

Universities assume that parents will still be able to support students living in halls. Accommodation providers are reaping Government benefits while students fall deeper into this hardship. At Victoria University, accommodation providers like Campus Living and Helen Lowry Hall Board Inc have taken over $900,000 and $54,000 respectively from the Wage Subsidy Scheme.

We call for an immediate Government package to financially support students and cover hall fees:

The Government must step in and negotiate with universities and accommodation providers to cancel such fees, or it must extend a package to cover them. A Labour Government must represent the interests of marginalised students. Students should not be left to pay the fees. It is unconscionable.

The Government must immediately implement a Universal Student Allowance tied to the Consumer Price Index and benchmarked to the cost of living. The COVID-19 student support package rolled out early this month was disappointing and merely supports more debt for young people.

A more ambitious COVID-19 support package for students. Existing Labour policies, like Fees Free, have halted this decline, however we need to go further to reduce this. The Government must ensure New Zealand has the skilled workers required for the jobs of the future.

Victoria University and the Government should not have relied on private providers that put profits before people in the first place: now is the time to fight for students.

As a youth branch of the Labour Party at Victoria University, it is our responsibility to advocate for students and to represent our peers. Our members are the Māori, Pasifika, immigrants, disabled persons and underpaid essential workers who are demographics hit hardest by economic crisis.

Ekta Raturi, an 18 year old VicLabour student, is one of those affected from an immigrant family. “My dad is the only one who earns. I can’t work right now – it’s really difficult. I’ve seen that in many families.”

