NZTA roadworks cause long delays for morning traffic on motorway

Who would have expected it … The first morning of level 3, and there was traffic congestion for four hours on the motorway into Wellington.

The congestion was first reported by the NZ Transport Agency at 7.45am.

It blamed itself:

Due to major resurfacing and drainage works, southbound traffic is currently congested between Tawa & Johnsonville. Please expect significant delays and plan your journey accordingly allowing extra time for your travels.

At 9.20am, the congestion had worsened.

Southbound traffic remains congested between Tawa and Johnsonville, with queues back to Tawa straight. Please continue to expect significant delays & plan your journey accordingly.

A message which was no help at all for scores of motorists who were stuck on the motorway on their way back to work.

At 10.25 the queues were still back to Grenada North.

It wasnt till 11.45 that the congestion had eased, but NZTA advised that more delays were likely:

Southbound congestion between Tawa & Johnsonville has now mostly EASED. Please continue to expect delays throughout the day through the area

Major delays been sitting in traffic for an hour trying to get to our work site for North Power to do pole replacement. Maybe now that slot are heading back to work this should be done at night — Gina Huriwaka-pearson (@GinaHuriwaka) April 27, 2020

Terrible notice, and so poorly thought through. No one is getting to work on time today — Comrade Psmith (@Comrade_Psmith) April 27, 2020