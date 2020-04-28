Wellington, with 123 prosecutions, had highest number of Level 4 breaches

News from NZ Police

During the Alert Level 4 restrictions, Police undertook tens of thousands of checks at essential facilities such as supermarkets, pharmacies and petrol stations, and community patrols. The focus was to educate and encourage compliance. When offending was persistent or serious, we took enforcement action.

Up to 6pm last night, there had been 5,857 breaches of the Civil Defence Emergency Act or the Health Act since the Alert Level 4 restrictions came into place. Of these breaches, 554 were under the CDEM Act and 5,303 were under the Health Act.

Counties Manukau and Wellington Districts recorded the highest number of breaches where enforcement action was taken, while Northland and Bay of Plenty had the lowest.

In Wellington under the Health Act there were 120 prosecutions, 336 warnings and 19 youth referrals. In Counties Manukau there were 78 prosecutions, 942 warnings and 39 youth referrals.

In Wellington under the Civil Defence Emergency there were three prosecutions, 173 warnings, and three youth referrals. In Counties Manukau there were no prosecutions and 63 warnings.

With the move to Alert Level 3, Police have issued updated operational guidelines, which are available on our website. At Alert Level 3 we will continue to be highly visible in our communities and on our roads to maintain public safety, security and order.

We will continue to take an education-first approach and urge all New Zealanders to familiarise themselves with the updated restrictions and what they mean for them by referring to www.covid19.govt.nz.

As with Alert Level 4, Police will not hesitate to take enforcement action, either through warnings or arrests, for any serious or persistent breaches.

Over the 33 days that New Zealand was under Alert Level 4, the overwhelming majority of the public followed the rules, they stayed home and saved lives. The move to Alert Level 3 is a credit to the way New Zealanders responded to the level 4 restrictions and, by and large, the high levels of compliance.

“The sacrifices we all made over the last 33 days have made a real difference, but we can’t get complacent. Alert Level 3 means staying at home whenever possible, limiting any travel and sticking to your household bubble,” said Commissioner Andrew Coster.

