Level 3 – some changes, but not others

by Lindsay Shelton

Things are changing in our street. The building site next door, empty for five weeks, is now populated again as work resumes on our neighbour’s new house.



It’s level 3. But there’s something new on the building site. Next to the portaloo, there’s now a unit for washing your hands, equipped with a basin, soap and hot water. With precise instructions on the big red sign outside the site.

Otherwise level 3 seems much the same as level 4. Traffic is infrequent. People are still walking and greeting from a distance.

The local schools are open again, but they’re quiet, as most pupils are continuing to work at home. As are their parents.

However in some areas where you’d expect to find change, it doesn’t seem to be happening.

Recycling for example. There’s been no recycling in Wellington for six weeks. We’ve now all got an overflowing oversupply of bottles stashed in corners, even if we’ve sent most of our other recycling to the tip. Yet if you live in the Hutt Valley or Porirua or Kapiti or the Wairarapa – there’s no such problem. They’ve all started collecting recycling again. The Wellington City Council admits that a stockpile of recycling could be a health hazard. But unlike all its neighbours, it’s not willing to bring back collections till Level 2.

Then there’s the need – everyone agrees – for wider footpaths to allow pedestrians to continue with social distancing. The government is offering to pay for this widening, and also for the quick creation of temporary cycleways which would be a great idea for level 3. Auckland and Nelson are among the cities where such changes have been quickly made. But there’s no sign of anything happening in Wellington.

There’s also a need – everyone agrees – for slower driving speeds on the south coast, where many more people are walking, and the narrow paths mean we often have to step out on to the road to keep our social distance. This is being actioned – but so slowly. It will have taken ten days before the signs go up on May 5 – the council’s excuse is that contractors and signage aren’t available till then.

Is Wellington always slow to get things done? The most dismal example is the Town Hall. It was closed in 2013, and debates about strengthening it continued for more than seven years before a final deal was agreed. As a result it will have been closed for more than ten years before we get to use it again. Compare this with Christchurch – which took only three years to make the decision and complete the job of repairing and reopening its quake-damaged town hall, while Wellington’s councillors failed to agree on getting the job done.