Thinking differently, at no cost

by Helene Ritchie

As we deal with level 3, I urge the Wellington City Council to open up its collective and individual mind(s), to think laterally and differently and be nimble.

Wellington has wonderful but under-utilised assets. Today there is a cost-free opportunity to enhance our environment for the benefit of all, by fully and appropriately using the Canal Reserve and the Basin Reserve. I want the Council to open up these assets, at no extra cost, for the benefit of all citizens.

In 2016, city-wide consultation resulted in legislation to protect the Town Belt in perpetuity. As Chair of this action to protect the Town Belt for all, I was able to ensure that the Canal Reserve which runs along the middle of Kent and Cambridge Terrace was included in the Town Belt in law. It cannot become a road.

Today, the Canal Reserve is a footpath which few people walk on, simply because there are already footpaths on either side of Cambridge and Kent Terrace. The Canal Reserve could become two dedicated safe, separated (each one way) cycleways at no extra cost initially, if the Council is prepared to act nimbly and put some signs up indicating that this is a cycleway.

Stage two, a more costly project, would eventually see the canal stream opened up. Voila – tree lined, safe, dedicated cycleways, alongside a quiet canal- the Copenhagen of the Southern Hemisphere!

The Canal cycleway would then link up and into the Basin Reserve path, at no further cost. Just now, only half of the wide tarsealed area around the Basin Reserve has been reopened; the other half needs to be reopened too. We could have new cycleways there tomorrow, at no extra cost, if the Council were nimble, and recognised the opportunity. This is not a million dollar “shovel ready” project to be funded by the government or the ratepayers, it is a “ready” project, just waiting for a nimble Council to act.

I have a further idea which would use the green open space of the Basin Reserve itself, and which could have an income return to the ratepayers, but would take a little longer to organise (say a “nimble” three weeks). Let’s open up the Basin Reserve in the weekends, for starters, to any of the city’s small cafés and restaurants (without alcohol), to set up their businesses. Seating would have to observe the proper physical distancing, two metres apart. A small fee at the gate could be charged to offset costs (just like those charged for the occasional cricket matches). Numbers might need to be limited.

A small project team/subcommittee, made up of Councillors Diane Calvert, economic development portfolio, Tamatha Paul, Nicola Young Lambton Ward Councillors, and deputy mayor Sarah Free, cycling portfolio, could be nimble and go for it!

What do you reckon Mr Mayor – can you and the Council expedite the Basin Reserve-Canal cycleway, at no cost, for the benefit of “Post Covid Wellington.”

Can you and the Council support the Basin Reserve to welcome open-air restaurants and cafes, during levels 3 and 2, to help our small businesses and for the enjoyment of all?

Can you and the Council come up with a plan for opening up the canal stream alongside the Canal cycleway?

What do you reckon?

Helene Ritchie, a former deputy mayor of Wellington, held the Natural Environment portfolio and chaired the Town Belt protection project from 2010-2016 culminating in the Wellington Town Belt Act 2016.