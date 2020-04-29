Online Ordering And Delivery System Mobi2Go Reports Kiwi Favourites In Level 3.

Press Release – Mobi2Go

Digital and online ordering system Mobi2Go has revealed New Zealand’s top takeaway food choices, after Tuesday’s reopening of hospitality businesses under COVID-19 alert level 3.

The most popular choice for takeaways on Tuesday was the humble burger with a massive 10,000 sold between 6pm and 7pm alone. Pizza was another popular option with 1,500 sold during the same time period. Kiwis were also desperate for coffee with many thousands of people across the country finally getting the caffeine hit they’d been waiting for.

Mobi2Go is used by over a thousand Kiwi eateries, and many more overseas. Many have jumped on board in order to be able to have some trade during New Zealand’s level 3 restrictions.

The Mobi2Go team, based in Wellington, dealt with unprecedented numbers of orders through their system on Tuesday as New Zealand moved from Level 4 to Level 3, allowing hospitality businesses to reopen for delivery and contactless pickup of takeaways.

“At 6:00pm, within just one minute, Mobi2Go supported 1,500 orders totalling $83,000,” says CEO Tarik Mallett.

“5,390 individual items, such as burgers, meals or drinks were ordered from 400 stores across New Zealand in just those 60 seconds”.

Mobi2Go customer Columbus Coffee reported one of their biggest days of trading. They took an entire week of orders in one day.

Mallet says the support Mobi2Go has seen for local hospitality businesses has been incredible, with Mobi2Go clients receiving thousands of dollars worth of pre-orders and adjusting hours to cope with the increase in demand. Overall on Tuesday, 39,000 New Zealanders used the platform, ordering a week’s worth of takeaways in a day, showing how much we have missed being able to dine out or buy our favourite foods while under level 4 lockdown.

Mallet says the number of hospitality businesses that have stepped up to the challenge of changing their operation into takeaway and delivery only has been inspiring and showed the spirit of New Zealanders in difficult circumstances.

“Mobi2Go is proud to have been able to help get businesses ready for online ordering and delivery in a fast and easy way while they have been coming to terms with a new reality for their operations,” he says.

“While some huge global companies take a large fee for their services, we can get businesses going with online ordering and delivery systems for a fraction of the cost. This keeps locally loved businesses taking orders and contributing to the community.”.

About Mobi2Go

Mobi2Go is an award-winning digital ordering service for the hospitality industry. Founded in 2010, Mobi2Go is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand with 30 staff in offices in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto, Canada.

With clients like Pita Pit, Zambrero, Burger Burger, Beach Babylon, Erik’s Fish and Chips in Queenstown, SumoSalad, and Mr Go’s, Mobi2Go works with brands across the globe, with a focus in Australasia and North America. Pricing starts at just $39 per month + 3% commission on sales through the platform.

