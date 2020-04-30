A green covid-19 recovery programme for Wellington

by Paul Blaschke, Ralph Chapman, Philippa Howden-Chapman and Maibritt Pedersen Zari

One of the upsides of the Covid-19 lockdown has been discovering the pleasures of our neighbourhoods as we walk, cycle and socialise in local parks, streets and walkways – safely of course. We all know of the benefits that physical activity and contact with nature have for our wellbeing, and this is backed up by recent research.

But we, along with many others, have also been discovering that not all parts of our local open spaces and trail network are ideal for this increased activity, in spite of the generally excellent work done over the years by the Wellington City Council on our parks and reserves.

Portions of some walking paths are overgrown or uneven, making walking or cycling less safe, harder than it should be, and impossible for some. It is not always easy or safe to maintain physical distance on our narrow trails and footpaths. And in parts of the central city there simply are not enough local green spaces for our growing population.

This situation leads us to propose an immediate “urban green recovery and wellbeing” project to boost our priceless city green spaces and trail network. This is an ideal short to medium-term post-Covid recovery project for Wellington City.

It is job-rich and low-cost compared to many of the other allegedly ‘shovel ready’ projects being proposed. It builds up our green infrastructure to deliver multiple environmental and biodiversity benefits. It encourages and enables greater wellbeing for Wellingtonians through more walking and cycling opportunities, as well as more opportunity for contact with nature – all the healthy activities that have become more front-of-mind during the lockdown. In economic terms, these advantages lift the benefit-to-cost ratio, in terms of healthcare cost savings and well-being gains per council dollar spent.

But best of all, this project could be operational and providing tangible benefits very quickly.

We propose three main components to the project, to complement and enhance the Council’s Open Space Access Plan (2016).

First, enhanced maintenance and clearance of urban walking and cycling trails, everywhere in the city where needed. The immediate Level 3 lockdown priority would be clearing vegetation from trail edges, creating small passing bays and minor re-surfacing of trails to provide maximum safety and easy physical distancing. Later components should include reconstruction of failing steps and handrails, and trackside weed control or planting for habitat enhancement and amenity.

This work could start immediately but should be accompanied by good communications and public information, including signage, to lift resident awareness of the trails in the city, to chart progress, and to help residents make council aware of the places needing attention. The work could be done by small council or contractor teams redeployed from other activities which are currently on hold, or of lower priority. Keeping safe while doing this work under Level 3 should be easy.

Second, reconfiguring key streets as “shared pathways”, to make them safer for physical distancing and more pleasant for walkers and cyclists as well as motorists. This project would mainly target connecting streets and lanes in the inner city. It would also be beneficial around some busy suburban centre and walking and cycling routes. These changes have already been successfully trialled in some inner-city Wellington streets such as Bond and lower Cuba Streets, and in congested Auckland inner-city streets. The changes (which need not all be permanent) could incorporate planter boxes, strips or small areas of vegetation.

Third, developing small pocket parks and more green spaces in the central city, including on street corners and suitable road reserve areas. This is especially important for the area between Willis Street and Cambridge Terrace: we know from recent work that there is a significant shortage of green space for the increasing numbers of residents in this area. The immediate focus should be on inexpensive green developments, which need not all be permanent – for example, providing small “doses” of green on vacant lots, and working in partnership with sympathetic developers and private sector players.

In short, this modest “urban green recovery and wellbeing” project is literally shovel-ready, will provide immediate effective redeployment of key city workers, and for modest cost will boost our wellbeing in valuable ways.

http://sustainablecities.org.nz/?s=green+space

Dr Paul Blaschke, Assoc Prof Ralph Chapman, Prof Philippa Howden-Chapman, and Dr Maibritt Pedersen Zari are urban sustainability researchers and teachers at Victoria University of Wellington and University of Otago, Wellington.