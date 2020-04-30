Andy Foster: why the council wants a 5.1% increase in rates

by Andy Foster

Today we agreed on a draft 2020/2021 Annual Plan. We are trying to strike a balance between reducing immediate impact on ratepayers because we are all in such uncertain and challenging times, and doing the things we need to do – to help our city’s recovery, and deliver the transformative programmes that our city has been crying out for for a decade.

It includes increased funding for our water network, projects such as the new central city library network, and finally getting transformative action underway through Let’s Get Wellington Moving.

The draft includes a 5.1 percent increase in rates, down from the 7 percent proposed in our Long Term Plan. Public consultation will take place between 8 May and 8 June.

I am really conscious that many people, many businesses in our community are being very hard hit by Covid-19. I also know that many people are really fearful about the future.

Council itself as a business will lose up to $70 million in revenue as a result of the Covid pandemic. We’ve agreed that we will debt fund this rather than trying to balance our budget and recover those costs now from ratepayers. This is the rainy day.

That’s also why we’ve pulled back rates increases. It’s also why we’ve already provided for the deferral of rates due in June and will consider targeted rates deferral into the 2020/21 year.

At the same time we are very conscious of the need to maintain infrastructure, and make progress on key projects to ensure our city comes out of this crisis in good shape. We have a city we all love and are immensely proud of and there are places where some TLC is needed.

Doing nothing is not an option. It’s a tough balance to strike, and I look forward to your feedback.

We’ve included another option of a 2.3 percent rates increase. This sounds attractive and normally I would be all for a lower increase. However this represents the increasing cost of maintaining and renewing our core infrastructure like water and wastewater pipes. It would also result in more significant rates increases in future years.

We’ve come up with what we believe is a great package for our city and our people. Please take the time to have your say. We’re going to be listening very carefully to our community to best respond to your needs.