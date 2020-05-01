Going up – but how much?

by Lindsay Shelton

Confused? The Wellington City Council yesterday announced that it plans to increase the rates – by three different amounts.

A council media release after yesterday’s council meeting stated that the recommended rates increase was to be 5.07 per cent.

A few hours later, Andy Foster announced that the rates increase was to be 5.1 per cent. He said this was “down from the 7 per cent proposed in the annual plan.”

And on the council website, another figure – you’ll see a headline saying the increase is 5 per cent.

Who to believe?

There’s also mention of the option of a 2.3 per cent rates increase. In last night’s announcement, Andy Foster says confusingly that it “represents the increasing cost of maintaining and renewing our core infrastructure like water and wastewater pipes.” I don’t think that’s what he intended to say. Anyway, he warns against this figure: “It would … result in more significant rates increases in future years.”

If you’ve been paying attention, you’ll remember it wasn’t long ago that the council was talking about a 9.2 per cent increase. But that was before the virus arrived.

There was also a passing mention of a zero increase. But staff warned it would involve austerity measures and a reduction in service levels. So it was never really one of possible options.

As the rates debate continued throughout April, the council was at first looking at a 4.8 per cent increase. It went into yesterday’s meeting with the recommendation of a 4.9 per cent increase. But then some extra programmes were added to the budget – resulting in the increase that they now want us to consult with them about. 5 per cent? Or is it 5.07 per cent? Or 5.1 per cent? Let’s encourage the council to work out the exact figure before ratepayers start to tell them what they think. (No one’s really waiting – we’ve already published more than 100 comments from wellington.scoop readers about the rates. )