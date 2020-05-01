Zealandia, without income from visitors, launches fund-raising campaign

News from Zealandia

Zealandia has today launched a Givealittle campaign to support its crucial conservation work during the Covid-19 response.

“For almost 25 years, we’ve been working to bring the birds back to Wellington, and we need your help to keep it that way,” says Zealandia’s Chief Executive Paul Atkins. “We rely on supporters and visitors to fund our critical conservation work, and this work does not stop even when we are closed to the public.”

Zealandia has been hit hard by the lockdown, as the majority of its income comes from visitors, including many thousands of international tourists visiting Wellington each summer and autumn.

Like other organisations, Zealandia staff have been continuing essential conservation tasks such as providing food to species that rely on it, such as takahē. They have also been doing critical work to make sure that the fence continues to keep mammalian predators out of the sanctuary, which maintains the welfare of all the species within.

“The work we do provides an incredible source of native birds for Wellington backyards, some of which were completely gone from the region before the sanctuary was established.” says Dr Danielle Shanahan, Director of the Centre for People and Nature at Zealandia.

She adds: “We’ve heard stories of kākā exploring new suburbs, pīwakawaka visiting backyards in great numbers, and kererū adorning powerlines. Wellingtonians’ support of ZEALANDIA makes this possible.”

In order to help keep Zealandia thriving, the sanctuary is asking for donations through their Givealittle page.

“Wellington is one of the only cities in the world where native birdlife is increasing, and a huge proportion of them would not be here without the safety of Zealandia,” says Atkins. “Every dollar donated contributes directly to the conservation and welfare of New Zealand’s precious wildlife. Please, donate now.”

The Zealandia Givealittle can be found at https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/help-zealandia-support-wildlife

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url