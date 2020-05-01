17 “passionate” members chosen for transport group to advise Metlink; more needed

News from Greater Wellington Regional Council

The Regional Council has appointed 17 members to the Public Transport Advisory Group to help shape the region’s transport. The Advisory Group was established to provide consumer advice to help inform Greater Wellington’s Metlink business and Transport Committee.

The members cover a variety of perspectives and provide a geographic and demographic range to reflect the diversity of the region.

Regional Council Transport Chair Roger Blakeley says: “We’ve learnt from the bus network review that it’s vital to have all members of the community alongside us when we develop future plans.

“We have people with perspectives that cover peak and off-peak users for rail and bus, walking, cycling and e-scooters, rural and urban, disability accessibility, tertiary students, youth and senior citizens.”

Applications opened back in March, however the council is seeking further applications from people who can represent the following underrepresented perspectives: mana whenua, Māori, employers, and the retail and business sector.

In addition, applications are sought from people in the Kāpiti Coast area.

“It’s exciting to have on board a knowledgeable, passionate and diverse group of people who are committed to looking at the bigger picture of achieving an outstanding public transport system in the Wellington Region,” says Cr Blakeley.

For more information or to place an application for the Public Transport Advisory Group go to: https://www.gw.govt.nz/public-transport-advisory-group-2/

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url