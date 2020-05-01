Missing man’s body found in Maupuia bush

News from NZ Police

Around 2pm today, a body was found in bush off Akaroa Drive, Maupuia. The body has been identified as that of 49-year-old Jason Cambourn, who was reported missing from Porirua on 23 March.

Police extend their sincere sympathies to Jason’s family, who have endured many weeks of distress since he has been missing.

Jason’s death is not thought to be suspicious and has been referred to the Coroner.

Police thank the public for their assistance.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url