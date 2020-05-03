1500 Weta Digital employees working from home – Variety

Wellington.Scoop

Fifteen hundred employees of Wellington’s Weta Digital are now working from home, according to a report in the international trade publication Variety.



The newspaper says:

Even before the coronavirus crisis wreaked havoc across the entertainment industry, Weta Digital was monitoring the situation closely. By January 24, the company had formed a COVID-19 task force, holding weekly meetings. By the time it put together a two-part action plan, including what it thought would happen once the pandemic hit New Zealand, the country had announced its first case.

Variety quotes David Conley, Weta Digital executive VFX producer, as saying:

“The speed with which it accelerated caught us off guard. The company had to move 1,500 employees off-site and get them working from home. We thought we had five to 10 days. We had three.”

Variety reports there’s no doubt the crisis will have a financial impact on the post-production environment. It all depends on how well a company is positioned to endure a lengthy dry spell.

The Weta Digital team has a robust and wide-ranging CG, 3D library of locations that allows the company to build “entirely CG shots with no [background] plate,” says Dave Gougé, head of marketing and publicity. “For instance, if a studio can’t get to Vietnam to shoot background, the company can digitally replicate what’s needed.”

The one common goal for all post-production executives, according to the Variety report, is that the visual effects economy remains vibrant in a post-pandemic world. Conley predicts that once the crisis is over, there will be a land rush as companies scramble to get their projects going again. “Everyone will want to be first to get movies into theaters and on their platforms,” he says. “It’s going to be an interesting period.”

