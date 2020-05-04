Not opening this year: completion of Transmission Gully delayed

Report from RNZ

Work on Wellington’s billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed and the completion date has been delayed again. Many of the roading sub-contractors are no longer employed and the opening is being extended into 2021.

The Transport Agency has confirmed it is trying to negotiate a new completion date with the joint venture consortium building the four-lane highway. It blames the Covid lockdown for the latest delay putting this year’s November deadline on hold.

“Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is committed to seeing the Transmission Gully project completed as quickly as possible,” it said in a statement.

“It is clear that the level 4 lockdown and level 3 restrictions will have an impact on the completion date which will likely extend into 2021.”

The agency confirmed there are 182 staff currently working on the project which usually has a team of more than 700.

It said about 80 key people are overseas because of Covid-19.

“A significant portion of the site engineering and supervision team and some of the operations personnel are still at home overseas, including slope stabilisation crew members and paver operators, and are unable to return to site with border restrictions.”

Road Transport Forum’s chief executive Nick Leggett said he could not understand why five weeks of tools down would delay the project by over a year. “It was originally supposed to be the end of this year, it’s a worry that just four or five weeks of a Covid-imposed stop to work could push the project out for months or even years.”

More from Nick Leggett

Subcontractors working on the 27 kilometre route have told RNZ the project would shut down for the winter months, and best case scenario, they could be back on the job in September.

One said he had been told he could remove his equipment from the site completely as there was a possibility the project may fall over altogether and have to go back out to tender.

The Transport Agency said it was working on a new delivery plan but until it is finalised many people and bits of equipment were unable to be utilised.