Speaking with one (regional) voice to make a case for investment

by Dr Jenny Condie

To get our fair share of billions of dollars of post-Covid infrastructure investment from the government, councils in the Wellington region need to move quickly on greater regional collaboration.

At a meeting with Wellington regional mayors way back in pre-covid February, Ministers made it clear the region needed to be speaking with a single voice if it wanted investment from the central government.

Auckland and Waikato have significant advantages in regional cooperation compared to Wellington. Central government forced the Auckland councils to amalgamate, and they have had several years to reap the benefits of greater regional integration. Councils in the mighty Waikato voluntarily started working together several years ago by developing a regional spatial and infrastructure plan. Both regions have seen significant investment from the government as a result.

With the idea of a Wellington super-city off the table, work began on a Waikato-style model of co-operation – starting with the development of a Wellington regional spatial plan. In February, I attended a workshop with councillors from across the region to discuss progress on integrating our planning for housing, transport, open spaces and economic development.

The process is still ongoing and the plan will not be ready in time to help us make a case for investment as part of the post-covid recovery.

We can’t let that prevent us from putting our best foot forward. Instead, we could gain traction with government Ministers by collaborating on region-wide infrastructure projects such as rail and water while the spatial plan is being completed.

Rail creates the catchments and boundaries that form the Wellington region. The Kapiti coast and the Wairarapa would likely be separate regions if it weren’t for the train lines that connect us. The regional council successfully secured government funding for track upgrades and carriage refurbishment in the infrastructure package announced in January. If we want to attract additional investment in new hybrid trains to replace our outdated and undersized rolling stock, we need to show how we will leverage this investment to support growth.

City councils could agree on a strategy of transit oriented housing development across the region. Changing all our district plans to allow increased residential density within a 10 minute walk of every train station. This would unlock the significant housing development needed to support forecast growth in the region. A plan that integrates rail and housing would increase the chance that Ministers would invest in both through NZTA and Kainga Ora.

Another project that could have significant benefits from regional cooperation would be the introduction of water meters for councils that don’t already have them. Kapiti and parts of the Wairarapa have led the way in introducing water meters. Meters lead to significant reductions in water usage. Using less water means our pipes last longer and more water stays in the natural ecosystem. If we don’t significantly reduce water usage in the Wellington region, we will soon face a multi-million dollar bill to increase storage capacity at Te Marua.

Water meters are a notoriously difficult political issue. If councils in the region worked together to introduce water meters simultaneously, this would manage the political challenges while increasing the chances of receiving government funding.

It is no secret that things at the Wellington City Council have been bumpy so far this term. Thanks to leaks from inside the Council, the worst things about how the sausage gets made have been on the front page for all to see. It’s not pretty. But the fact that the process is messy doesn’t make the sausage less tasty. During this period where our internal relationships have been under the microscope, we have nevertheless made significant progress at the Council table.

In the past month, the city council has approved a pandemic response plan that includes $1.5 million grant funding for community groups, the deferral of the next rate bill for those facing financial hardship, and rebates of many fees to retail and hospitality businesses. Last week we approved a draft annual plan for consultation with a rates increase of 5.07%, down from 9.2% from the budget we prepared in March. This new budget includes an extra $350k to kickstart implementation of Council’s Te Atakura – First to Zero decarbonisation strategy. All this while reducing the amount Council will need to borrow over the next year by up to $7 million.

If we are going to create the kind of regional collaboration that central government are looking for before they invest in our region, we can’t allow ourselves to get too hung up on developing terms of reference for a memorandum of understanding to set up a perfect new regional working group. We just need to get stuck in on a couple of key projects through existing mechanisms, like the regional mayoral forum, and be prepared for progress to be bumpy and messy at times. Ugly progress is still progress.

Dr Jenny Condie is a Wellington city councillor for the northern ward.