Save our Library – WCC failing to recognise the public’s concern
Opinion from ICW
Inner City Wellington (ICW) calls on the Wellington City Council to update the Wellington public about its intentions for the Wellington Central Library.
On 19th March last year Mayor Justin Lester announced that the Central Library – “one of the city’s busiest buildings with 3,000 visitors a day including 500 children” – was being closed and, “even though it was not technically earthquake prone it gave WCC cause for concern that there were significant vulnerabilities with the building that need to be addressed”.
This devastating announcement was the result of a report from engineering firm Aurecon based on new MBIE seismic assessment guidelines for buildings that had pre-cast concrete flooring systems.
Since then there has been an enormous volume of articles regarding the library, and a huge public outcry calling for the iconic building to be strengthened and reopened. However, there has been little feedback from the city council, even after the following developments.
∙ May 7th 2019: it was reported by the DomPost that Paul Eagle understood the only option was to demolish the library. Three days later Mayor Justin Lester said demolition was likely. But then he reversed his opinion, saying there would be options available to strengthen the building to 100 per cent, 67 per cent or 34 per cent. And later he said his first priority was to strengthen the building, rather than pull it down.
∙ May 15th 2019: a peer review of the Aurecon report was issued by WSP Opus.
∙ July 16th 2019: Wellington.Scoop reported that at “a packed public meeting, a leading architect and a leading structural engineer both insisted that the library could be strengthened and reopened. And they estimated a cost considerably less than the $100 million that had been stated by Justin Lester”.
∙ July 17 2019: Justin Lester announced a “Library Charter” which said the Central Library would not be demolished “unless there is no reasonable alternative.”
∙ July 31st 2019: Professor Ken Elwood from Auckland was engaged to lead a group of construction and engineering industry experts to find the right way forward for the library. There were also suggestions another peer review might be considered which implied the process might not be streamlined, but become one of endless reports.
∙ Nov 20th 2019: in an interview with Damian George, Mayor Andy Foster advised he expected the engineering report on the library “in January or February”, with options for the strengthening work and respective costs.
In February, Wellington.Scoop asked why the report had not been released.
On March 17, the council disclosed a meaningless range of possible costs to strengthen and redevelop the Central Library, but provided no details of the huge cost differences. The costs, which ranged from $96 million to $205 million, were part of the engineering report which the council had said it would release but failed to do so.
April 14: A Mayoral update signalled a range of projects WCC believed could be ready for construction in 6-18 months. These included Civic Square without any mention of the Central Library.
April 30: A press release issued by the WCC about a “Rates Rise Of 5.07%” specified a “new central city library network” but failed to explain the inference that the Central Library was to be replaced by a network of small libraries around the city.
Concerns are further heightened by information on the WCC website that the “future of the Central Library is part of the Council’s bigger Te Ngākau – Civic Precinct redevelopment programme of work” and this would incorporate issues such as “finding options for the Central Library building” and the “development of a strategy for future library services that will meet the needs of our community”.
ICW requests urgent clarification and assurance that this means ensuring continued use of our existing central library building.
Apart from the Town Hall, St James Theatre, and the city’s new Convention and Exhibition Centre multi-year projects, the draft Annual plan makes no mention of the Central Library. Instead, under Social and Recreation Key Projects, it refers to a “Central City Library Network”.
While the public continue to clamour for information on the library, it appears the Council is determined to lump the library into a “redevelopment of the Civic Square” without acknowledging public concerns and requests, or consulting on its future.
The Central Library should be the council’s first consideration, with any further development of Civic Square being tied to the library, just as it will be tied to development around the strengthened Town Hall.
ICW ask for a clear and unequivocal response from the WCC that our Central Library will be strengthened, and a date given for remediation work to begin.
I miss our public library. The boys and I often went every two weeks to choose books and videos. I occasionally would listen to music while at the library as well as taking CDs home. Now we rarely go. The temporary library in town is not child friendly. You can’t choose a children’s video to watch – you have to order it. It’s not the same, it’s squished, nowhere near as user friendly. Our central library needs to come back ASAP.
Well said ICW. All we want is our library back. WCC: just strengthen the building NOW and organise any other flash plans you are considering to be done in stages when the city can afford them.
Perhaps, if the WCC would put their cards on the table, openly discuss the options, and show resolve and determination to reopen the library, some benevolent fairy god-parents might emerge.
There are many examples of Wellingtonians who have given generously to the city. Most recently is Mark Dunajtschik’s Children’s Hospital in Newtown, and Susan Price’s gifting of Chevening in Kelburn to Heritage NZ.
The procrastination about finding a solution to the demise of our city’s much-loved Nikau Central Library is depressing and disrespectful to its loyal users. Wellingtonians deserve better. It’s time to think of positive pathways for the future.
This is all so very depressing and sad. They make it seem as if nothing will happen for years, if ever, as they find it all too difficult and have put it in the too hard basket. 🙁
The Wellington Central Library is one of Wellington’s best buildings and every possible effort should be taken to retain it for current and future Wellingtonians to enjoy. While the project may not yet be shovel ready, what should be fast-tracked is the Council’s decision to restrengthen it as a matter of urgency. $ spent on local structural engineering and geotechnical expertise will stay in our community, as will most of the construction costs. Talk of redirecting the construction of the recently commenced convention centre to become a new central library is flawed as the location is inappropriate. Civic Square has the potential to be one of New Zealand’s finest public spaces and a revitalised library should be a key component of this.
Remind me again who the WCC is supposed to serve?
I miss our central library! A jewel in the crown of our city. An important part of our intellectual and cultural life. We need it sorted ASAP. Just terrible how this fiasco drags on and on. Come on WCC!
Please bring our library back. Strengthen it as soon as possible and make it a priority before other developments not patronised by as many people as the library was and should be.
The Wellington Central Library was great! We want the library we had returned to us. So WCC – do the right thing! Just get on and do the strengthening that is required, ASAP please.
Reopening the library should be top priority
We want our library back.
Agree with ICW that we need to hear what the options are now, and get on with providing a full size public library that Wellingtonians can use.
The Annual Plan should address this so please make a submission on it.
The Wellington city council is looking at a ratepayers’ revolt, if the Central Library is not prioritised, especially under current trying circumstances. To walk past every day, with lights burning on all floors yet devoid of any human presence, reinforces the inadequacy of the current council membership to achieve for the greater good.
Get over the vanity projects and internal bickering and focus instead on the environment and basic human necessities.
ICW’s request for information from publicly-funded consultants’ reports is completely reasonable. How can we respect decisions that are made without access to the evidence base? If a decision is too difficult for councillors to make, it seems like a good opportunity for a Citizens Assembly to be given a trial.
WCC has a golden opportunity, right now, to fast track the re-opening of the Central Library. T
Let us, by whom I mean our councillors whom we elected to serve us, forget who dithered about replacement v strengthening, cast aside past loyalties and factional differences, and do what the we are paid to do – make carefully considered decisions and then act upon them.
I miss Central library so, so much. This article makes me want to scream with rage. Instead, I am crying.
The lack of transparency about not only the Central Library but also about details of the so called master plan for the civic centre gives rise to conspiracy theories. I remember the former CEO of the Wellington City Council stating that he was not in favour of central libraries. If this was his agenda, then it is playing out with the so called “new library network”. The city has no spare funds to embark on a fancy civic centre project in the next 5 years without ramping up rates which is politically unwise. Therefore proposals to repair the library to an acceptable level that would last for 10 years should be on the table as suggested by architects and engineers who have good experience of these types of structures,
Our priority is our Library, our Library, our Library. WCC please get on with it.
I think this stinks of fast tracking a plan for their own gain. I feel there is a plan to use the library for council purposes and they simply don’t want to tell the public until it’s a done deal. The engagement and communication in current local govt is non existent.