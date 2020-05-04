Taika Waititi to direct (and co-write) the next Star Wars movie
Wellington.Scoop
Taika Waititi is officially headed to a galaxy far, far away, as director and co-writer of the next Star Wars movie.
The Wellington-born director’s films include Boy, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit.
Oscar-nominated 1917 writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns will write the script with him.
The news was headlined today in the Hollywood Reporter:
No release date has been set for the project, which was announced on StarWars.com to coincide with May the Fourth, the unofficial holiday celebrating all things Star Wars. Waititi, who won a screenwriting Oscar for Jojo Rabbit, has a full schedule. He has already shot the upcoming Searchlight Pictures soccer film Next Goal Wins and has Ragnarok follow-up Thor: Love and Thunder due out in 2022. He cut his teeth in the Star Wars world by directing the season one finale of Disney+’s The Mandalorian and voicing the droid IG-11.
Finally – a star wars movie that will be watchable. Hopefully Taika will be allowed to see the production through to the end and not get dumped because he’s too humorous.