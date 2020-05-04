Taika Waititi to direct (and co-write) the next Star Wars movie

Wellington.Scoop

Taika Waititi is officially headed to a galaxy far, far away, as director and co-writer of the next Star Wars movie.

The Wellington-born director’s films include Boy, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit.

Oscar-nominated 1917 writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns will write the script with him.

The news was headlined today in the Hollywood Reporter: