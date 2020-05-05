Wellington Scoop
Network

WCC plans temporary cycleways, and two temporary pedestrian routes

May 5, 2020Latest Headlines, Politics, PressRelease6 comments

Wellington.Scoop
The Wellington City Council will this week be asked to approve seven cautious plans for creating more space for cyclists and pedestrians to achieve social distancing in the covid-19 environment. If councillors approve the recommendations, they will seek a 90 per cent subsidy from the NZ Transport Agency’s Innovative Streets programme:

A pop-up cycle lane on Evans Bay Parade from Greta Point Road to Cobham Drive

A pop-up uphill cycle lane on the Brooklyn Hill Road

A pop-up cycle lane on Onepu Road (from Leonie Gill to Coutts Street)

A one-way shared path (for cyclists and pedestrians) from Shelly Bay to Scorching Bay

A temporary pedestrian route from Wellington Station to Stout Street

A pop-up cycle lane in Featherston Street

A temporary bus lane and cycle lane in Victoria Street

Council staff have also listed other possible cycle lanes and pedestrian routes which are not recommended because the removal of car parks would be involved.

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

6 comments:

  1. Big Mac sauce, 5. May 2020, 10:59

    Time to buy shares in the traffic cone industry. Is there a need for cyclists social distancing on Brooklyn hill and Onepu Road? Logic would dictate that confining cyclists to a specific lane would increase the chances of coming into contact.

     
  2. Patrick Morgan, 5. May 2020, 11:00

    Some good ideas there, but I reckon the WCC should do much more. People need safe space to walk and ride.

     
  3. Traveller, 5. May 2020, 12:13

    How can council staff say that car parking is more important than social distancing? Councillors should over-rule such poor judgement.

     
  4. P Barlow, 5. May 2020, 15:12

    Temporary bike lanes need to run through the city from Adelaide Rd, Kent/ Cambridge Terrace to allow direct access into the CBD. The city is for people including pedestrians. Social distancing is not valued in the number of car parks that can be retained. Remove the car parks and make room for people – people in the city is what makes it vibrant and healthy. CORVID-19 could allow us all to look at how we live now and the changes that can be made now for a better future.

     
  5. Patrick Morgan, 5. May 2020, 15:15

    Karori people are calling for a protected bike route to and from the city. How much longer will we wait, while commuter carparks are prioritised? Am looking at you, Glenmore, Chaytor, Karori Rd. [via twitter]

     
  6. Felix Marwick, 5. May 2020, 15:17

    We are still waiting for something of substance (ie other than painted lines) to be done to fix the accident hot spot that is Chaytor-Curtis-Raroa. I’m not holding my breath on this one though. [via twitter]

     

Write a comment: