WCC plans temporary cycleways, and two temporary pedestrian routes

The Wellington City Council will this week be asked to approve seven cautious plans for creating more space for cyclists and pedestrians to achieve social distancing in the covid-19 environment. If councillors approve the recommendations, they will seek a 90 per cent subsidy from the NZ Transport Agency’s Innovative Streets programme:



A pop-up cycle lane on Evans Bay Parade from Greta Point Road to Cobham Drive A pop-up uphill cycle lane on the Brooklyn Hill Road A pop-up cycle lane on Onepu Road (from Leonie Gill to Coutts Street) A one-way shared path (for cyclists and pedestrians) from Shelly Bay to Scorching Bay A temporary pedestrian route from Wellington Station to Stout Street A pop-up cycle lane in Featherston Street A temporary bus lane and cycle lane in Victoria Street

Council staff have also listed other possible cycle lanes and pedestrian routes which are not recommended because the removal of car parks would be involved.