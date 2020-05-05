WCC plans temporary cycleways, and two temporary pedestrian routes
The Wellington City Council will this week be asked to approve seven cautious plans for creating more space for cyclists and pedestrians to achieve social distancing in the covid-19 environment. If councillors approve the recommendations, they will seek a 90 per cent subsidy from the NZ Transport Agency’s Innovative Streets programme:
A pop-up cycle lane on Evans Bay Parade from Greta Point Road to Cobham Drive
A pop-up uphill cycle lane on the Brooklyn Hill Road
A pop-up cycle lane on Onepu Road (from Leonie Gill to Coutts Street)
A one-way shared path (for cyclists and pedestrians) from Shelly Bay to Scorching Bay
A temporary pedestrian route from Wellington Station to Stout Street
A pop-up cycle lane in Featherston Street
A temporary bus lane and cycle lane in Victoria Street
Council staff have also listed other possible cycle lanes and pedestrian routes which are not recommended because the removal of car parks would be involved.
Stage 1 temp footpath extension installation underway throughout Nelson city centre with fixed Flexi-sticks. This is Trafalgar Street where footpaths will increase in width from 3m to 6m on both sides of the street. Stay tuned… #COVID19Streets pic.twitter.com/wTyCvTCTa9
— Alan Gray (@alangraynz) May 5, 2020
Time to buy shares in the traffic cone industry. Is there a need for cyclists social distancing on Brooklyn hill and Onepu Road? Logic would dictate that confining cyclists to a specific lane would increase the chances of coming into contact.
Some good ideas there, but I reckon the WCC should do much more. People need safe space to walk and ride.
How can council staff say that car parking is more important than social distancing? Councillors should over-rule such poor judgement.
Temporary bike lanes need to run through the city from Adelaide Rd, Kent/ Cambridge Terrace to allow direct access into the CBD. The city is for people including pedestrians. Social distancing is not valued in the number of car parks that can be retained. Remove the car parks and make room for people – people in the city is what makes it vibrant and healthy. CORVID-19 could allow us all to look at how we live now and the changes that can be made now for a better future.
Karori people are calling for a protected bike route to and from the city. How much longer will we wait, while commuter carparks are prioritised? Am looking at you, Glenmore, Chaytor, Karori Rd. [via twitter]
We are still waiting for something of substance (ie other than painted lines) to be done to fix the accident hot spot that is Chaytor-Curtis-Raroa. I’m not holding my breath on this one though. [via twitter]