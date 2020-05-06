Sabotaging healthy streets

by Conor Hill

It appears that some people inside the Wellington City Council are making it harder to apply for money from a government fund. At the same time they are pushing for worse Covid-19 outcomes for Wellingtonians.

The government’s Innovating Streets fund is offering $100million to councils to make it easier for pedestrians and cyclists to follow healthy physical distancing rules in the wake of Covid-19. You can imagine how hard it will be for people to keep 1 metre apart from each other on, say, Lambton Quay. Temporary changes are needed so that people on foot can keep farther apart.

At the same time, Covid rules mean that many buses will run at only 50% capacity. It would be of great benefit to everyone if some public transport users could shift to using bikes instead.

There is one simple way of encouraging this, and that’s to reallocate parking space for cycleways or wider footpaths. For instance, most of the parking along Lambton Quay could be converted temporarily to footpaths. Here’s an example from Auckland where this has happened on a busy street, enabling easier physical distancing.

It’s clear to everyone that this is the core solution that the government is wanting to fund from its pot of money. Yet in ranking which projects the WCC should apply for, council staff have given a 50% weighting to perceived public acceptability risk – they say this is “primarily related to the scale of impacts on on-street car parking which local residents and businesses rely upon”. To reiterate, this is simply about perception, not data, or real risk. If carparks have to be even temporarily removed, someone in the WCC thinks the project should be shelved. In applying for funding which is primarily about reallocating carparking space, the WCC is saying we’d better not reallocate car parking space. It’s a complete nonsense.

A funding application is meant to decrease health risks for Wellingtonians. There is free money on the table, and yet council officers are attempting to make it hard to access. This is a ridiculous ideological attachment to the public provision of carparks on city streets.

Instead of going hard for a share of this money and at the same time making physical distancing easier, the WCC is proposing asking for less than 1% of the total funding available.

This is not the only point that is missed by the council staff report to this week’s meeting. It seems to think that if a project will be delivered in the future, it doesn’t need a temporary solution now. The report says:

“initiatives that were suggested, but will be delivered under Let’s Get Wellington Moving or the City’s Urban Cycleway Programme are therefore not included in the proposed Innovating Streets applications”.

Of course, that makes no sense. The places that already have future plans also have the most issues. To enable safe physical distancing and cycling, these places are more not less likely to require immediate temporary interventions.

Is it any wonder Wellington is stagnating when we have council staff doing their best to limit the city’s access to government funding? When councillors are being given a report misunderstanding the purpose of funding initiatives? When some council staff are so ideologically attached to carparks that mere perception is enough to deliberately increase health risks to Wellingtonians?