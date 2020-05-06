Profits from winning t-shirt design help trees charity

News from TreesThatCount

Visual designer Hannah Colenbrander picked charity Trees That Count to receive the profits from sales of her winning entry in Wellington streetwear store Good as Gold’s t-shirt design competition.

The design competition was themed around ‘positivity’ — as Hannah puts it, the store “wanted to bring a little joy to their community during this tough time.” Hannah’s design was inspired by Heliotropic flowers; when the blossom of a flower turns to face the sun.

“I liked the idea of someone wearing the words ‘sun-facing’, it feels like a positive and hopeful way to brand yourself,” she explains. “To me it implies that if you’re wearing it, like a heliotropic flower, you’re looking forwards towards the sun, toward the light.”

The opportunity for Hannah to both focus on nature as content and support nature via funds raised in the Good as Gold competition was ideal. “I was always drawn to the idea that if I could use design to benefit the environment then I would be doing something particularly meaningful with what I had learned.”

As one of the four chosen designs, all profits from the sale of Hannah’s ‘Sun-Facing’ shirts will go to Trees That Count. “I have bought and received native tree gifts through Trees That Count. I love what they’re doing!

Given the content of the shirt is inspired by nature, being able to see the proceeds from the t-shirt sales be put back into nature is a really nice full circle moment for me. It seemed like a perfect fit.”

Hannah’s winning design is now available for pre-order from Good as Gold’s webstore, with all profits donated to Trees That Count to help get more native trees in the ground in Aotearoa.

See more of Hannah’s work at www.hannahcolenbrander.com

About Trees That Count

Trees That Count is a programme of charitable organisation Project Crimson Trust. Trees That Count runs the country’s first tree marketplace which connects funded and gifted trees to deserving community groups, iwi, local councils, schools and individuals looking to strengthen their own planting projects.

Trees That Count is generously supported by The Tindall Foundation and Te Uru Rākau through the One Billion Trees programme, alongside the many businesses and individuals who are donating through the marketplace.

https://www.treesthatcount.co.nz/