Preferring car parks over safety – the WCC’s Innovating Streets list

An open letter to Wellington City Councillors:

Dear Mayor and Councillors,

Re: Innovating Streets for People Projects

We understand you will this afternoon be discussing requests for funding from the government’s Innovating Streets for People programme. Unfortunately we are unable to speak as all slots are fully allocated.

We approve of your suggested projects as they are listed on your website: but they go nowhere nearly far enough. They intentionally avoid routes currently included within the LGWM early works package. Also, the weightings to rank proposals (under para 10) are bizarrely distorted towards giving priority to car parking (50%) over safety (2.5%).

In addition, and of huge importance, the proposal as it currently stands, fails to recognise the urgency of implementing emergency measures to provide social distancing for walkers and cyclists during this current pandemic. These vulnerable people need alternatives to over-capacity public transport and (predominantly) fossil-fuelled, congestion-inducing private motor vehicles.

We recommended that you consider:

• Applying your own WCC ‘sustainable transport hierarchy’. This gives highest priority to walkers, followed by cyclists, with private vehicles (and their need to park) lowest.

• Giving teeth to your own WCC climate change emergency declaration. This must prioritise low carbon transport like walking and cycling over private vehicles (and their need to park). It should also give effect to your draft ‘smarter ways to manage parking’ policy.

• Conforming with your own WCC commitment, as part of LGWM, to ‘move more people with fewer cars’ by urgently implementing safe alternatives to low-occupancy private vehicles.

We ask you to implement the following, which are in line with your responsibilities as listed above:

• A change to the control mechanism of traffic lights throughout the CBD to give pedestrians priority. There are two simple ways to do this, both of which eliminate the need for pedestrians to physically ‘contact’ beg buttons (unless they are visually impaired and will therefore still need to request an audible signal):

o Option 1: Pedestrian cross signals to be green at all times (with all traffic lights remaining red) until a vehicle approaches and triggers the sensors for the pedestrian lights to count down to red;

o Option 2: Where lack of existing vehicle sensors, or other restrictions prohibit the implementation on ‘Option 1’, automatically give pedestrians a green walk signal once on every light cycle, without requiring them to push the button.

• A temporary commuter cycleway route, separated from cars through the whole city along the Quays to the hospital, as recommended by Cycle Wellington.

• Widespread reduction of street parking for private vehicles. The road-space should then be reallocated with temporary markings (eg. traffic cones, paint, plastic bollards etc.) to allow room for people to stay safely separated while walking and cycling.

Wellington has a great opportunity to signal its true intentions to be a pedestrian and cycle-focussed city.

Let’s not let this opportunity slip by through a misplaced, risk-averse approach.

We are required by the government to implement COVID-19 emergency measures for safe walking and cycling in our wonderful city. We must comply.

Yours sincerely,

Russell Tregonning and Sam Donald,

Fair Intelligent Transport (FIT) Wellington