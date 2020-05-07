Covid 19: WCC offering grants from a new $1m fund for social and community groups

News from WCC

In response to the current crisis, the Wellington City Council has committed an additional $1million immediately to support social and community agencies providing services and meeting additional demand as a result of COVID-19.

Applications are now being welcomed from groups and organisations that provide programmes, projects and services that benefit Wellingtonians during COVID-19, says Community Services Manager Jenny Rains.

“As well as additional funding we have redirected the Social and Recreation Fund, as our priority is to provide financial support and resources to those responding to increased and emerging needs in Wellington City – and which address a number of issues including family and domestic violence, food security, homelessness, and mental health.

“We work with many frontline organisations that care for our more vulnerable communities, and they’re really doing it tough now as that community has grown so much during the Alert Level lockdowns.

“This funding is for specific areas of work which reflect the welfare needs our Community Welfare team has been dealing with throughout the crisis and as we look ahead to recovery the coming months,” adds Jenny.

The additional funding was approved at the Council meeting on 9 April as part of a Pandemic Response Plan that includes a range of actions to support those facing hardship in the community, says Community Well-being portfolio lead and Chair of Grants subcommittee, Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons.

“Improved community resilience, wellbeing and promoting neighbourhood connections is more important now than it has ever been – as is supporting the agencies that are making such a difference in these difficult times.

“Our Pandemic Response Plan includes a range of actions that can be delivered immediately, and others are in development and focused on the recovery phase. These grants will contribute to the on-going support of our communities, the organisations that provide that support, and the future recovery of our city.”

There are also additional grants available for arts, sport and recreation clubs and organisations to access funding initiatives that encourage participants back into arts, and into sport and physical activity once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, says Mayor Andy Foster.

“This funding will enable organisations, groups and clubs to get up and running again, so they can provide accessible opportunities and activities for participation for all.

“These grants will give them a good kick-start to help communities get creative, get active and enjoy a healthy lifestyle, while also removing barriers to taking part – many of which have been in place due to the COVID-19 Alert Level lockdown.”

