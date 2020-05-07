Shovel ready projects identified to help Kāpiti recovery

Press Release – Kapiti Coast District Council

The Kāpiti Coast District Council has submitted nine “shovel ready” infrastructure projects to be considered for funding support by Crown Infrastructure Partners.

With a combined value of $201.8 million the projects could be ready to go within the next six to 12 months, subject to funding support, and would represent significant job and economic opportunities to support the district’s recovery from COVID-19.

Projects that have the potential to be shovel ready now include the Paraparaumu link road, the Marine Parade seawall in Paekākāriki, districtwide stormwater upgrades and the water safety and resilience project as outlined in the Long Term Plan.

The Council has asked the Government to consider grant and loan funding support to get these projects off the ground as early as possible.

A second category that could realistically get underway in 12 months includes development of a districtwide community facility, the Waikanae Library and Gallery, stage two of the Maclean Park project, development of Otaraua Park and social housing development.

Kāpiti District Mayor K Gurunathan says the projects cover a diverse range of sectors and would provide ongoing employment opportunities from within the community and beyond.

“In response to the Crown Infrastructure Partners request for proposals, the Council has created a strong suite of projects that could provide significant and much-needed economic stimulus to Kāpiti if funding is secured,” Mr Gurunathan says.

“We welcome the possibility of investment in local infrastructure from the Government and have put forward a strong case for support of these projects which will offer immediate relief and provide significant long-term benefit.

“We’re going to need help in the coming months and years as we recover from this world-changing event. But beyond the strain and the difficulty of getting through the current situation lies an opportunity to do things differently, to create a new and better normal for all New Zealand, including the Kāpiti Coast.

“It is our hope the Government decides to implement a locally-driven infrastructure programme to support all communities as we continue to unite against COVID-19.”

Shovel ready projects which meet Government criteria – total value $90.6m

Project Description Proposed time frame if funding is secured Estimated job creation opportunities Paraparaumu Link Road Alleviate congestion on Kapiti Road and provide strategic transport connectivity Within six months 200 Paekakariki Marine Pde Seawall Replacement of a deteriorated 960m seawall Within six months 210 Districtwide Stormwater upgrades Alleviate habitable floor flooding and commercial building flooding Within six months 160 Water safety and resilience project Infrastructure upgrades for drinking water supply Within six months 181

Longer term projects – total value $111.2m

Project Description Proposed time frame if funding is secured Estimated job creation opportunities Districtwide Community Facility Development of a districtwide community facility as part of the next step in an integrated larger Paraparaumu Town Centre transformation project Within 12 months 291 Waikanae Library and Gallery Construction of a new Waikanae Library and Service Centre (to replace closed building) and upgrade and redevelopment of Mahara Gallery Within 12 months 160 Maclean Park Development stage 2 Continued redevelopment of the park to position it as a regional destination Within 12 months 98 Otaraua Park Development Development of a new park which will be the main sport and recreation hub for the district Within 12 months 242 Social Housing development Construct 27 Public Housing Units Within 12 months 185

