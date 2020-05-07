Shovel ready projects identified to help Kāpiti recovery
Press Release – Kapiti Coast District Council
The Kāpiti Coast District Council has submitted nine “shovel ready” infrastructure projects to be considered for funding support by Crown Infrastructure Partners.
With a combined value of $201.8 million the projects could be ready to go within the next six to 12 months, subject to funding support, and would represent significant job and economic opportunities to support the district’s recovery from COVID-19.
Projects that have the potential to be shovel ready now include the Paraparaumu link road, the Marine Parade seawall in Paekākāriki, districtwide stormwater upgrades and the water safety and resilience project as outlined in the Long Term Plan.
The Council has asked the Government to consider grant and loan funding support to get these projects off the ground as early as possible.
A second category that could realistically get underway in 12 months includes development of a districtwide community facility, the Waikanae Library and Gallery, stage two of the Maclean Park project, development of Otaraua Park and social housing development.
Kāpiti District Mayor K Gurunathan says the projects cover a diverse range of sectors and would provide ongoing employment opportunities from within the community and beyond.
“In response to the Crown Infrastructure Partners request for proposals, the Council has created a strong suite of projects that could provide significant and much-needed economic stimulus to Kāpiti if funding is secured,” Mr Gurunathan says.
“We welcome the possibility of investment in local infrastructure from the Government and have put forward a strong case for support of these projects which will offer immediate relief and provide significant long-term benefit.
“We’re going to need help in the coming months and years as we recover from this world-changing event. But beyond the strain and the difficulty of getting through the current situation lies an opportunity to do things differently, to create a new and better normal for all New Zealand, including the Kāpiti Coast.
“It is our hope the Government decides to implement a locally-driven infrastructure programme to support all communities as we continue to unite against COVID-19.”
Shovel ready projects which meet Government criteria – total value $90.6m
Project
Description
Proposed time frame if funding is secured
Estimated job creation opportunities
Paraparaumu Link Road
Alleviate congestion on Kapiti Road and provide strategic transport connectivity
Within six months
200
Paekakariki Marine Pde Seawall
Replacement of a deteriorated 960m seawall
Within six months
210
Districtwide Stormwater upgrades
Alleviate habitable floor flooding and commercial building flooding
Within six months
160
Water safety and resilience project
Infrastructure upgrades for drinking water supply
Within six months
181
Longer term projects – total value $111.2m
Project
Description
Proposed time frame if funding is secured
Estimated job creation opportunities
Districtwide Community Facility
Development of a districtwide community facility as part of the next step in an integrated larger Paraparaumu Town Centre transformation project
Within 12 months
291
Waikanae Library and Gallery
Construction of a new Waikanae Library and Service Centre (to replace closed building) and upgrade and redevelopment of Mahara Gallery
Within 12 months
160
Maclean Park Development stage 2
Continued redevelopment of the park to position it as a regional destination
Within 12 months
98
Otaraua Park Development
Development of a new park which will be the main sport and recreation hub for the district
Within 12 months
242
Social Housing development
Construct 27 Public Housing Units
Within 12 months
185
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url