Free CBD parking is ending – you’ll be paying again from next Tuesday

News from Wellington City Council

The Wellington City Council is turning its metered parking back on next week. Motorists will pay for on-street car parking from 8am on Tuesday 12 May, following seven weeks of free parking due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coupon and resident parking charges and time restrictions such as P120 will also apply from Tuesday.

Councillors voted at a meeting on 9 April to reinstate paid parking two weeks after a return to COVID-19 Alert Level 3.

“We went to Alert Level 3 last Tuesday, so a week from now we’ll be charging again for parking on Wellington city streets from 12 May,” says Councillor Jenny Condie, who holds the Council’s parking portfolio.

A number of temporary, free 15-minute parking areas will be available from Tuesday in the city and suburbs including Newtown, Kilbirnie, Johnsonville and Tawa.

“We are encouraging Wellingtonians to Love Local and these parks are so people can quickly collect takeaway orders from businesses and food outlets under the different COVID-19 Alert Levels.”

The P15 parks will be in place until Alert Level 1 and will be signposted. A map showing the location of the parks along with the address of each one is on the Council website in the parking section here.

In addition to on-street parking, Clifton Car Park has reopened and will provide free parking until 7am on Tuesday. Parking charges will apply thereafter.

Wellington city on-street parking will remain free till 6pm on Monday.

Since moving to Alert Level 3, the Council has received a high number of complaints from members of the public trying to access Loading Zones to drop-off goods to businesses and finding that they are occupied by vehicles parking on them for significant periods, leaving nowhere for delivery vehicles to safely unload. Therefore the enforcement of Loading Zones started again yesterday.

Further details of parking changes:

• All normal payment options will be available at the meters, including cash, debit and credit cards and the text2park payment option for Spark and Vodafone customers.

• The PayMyPark phone app will again be available for customers to use from Tuesday 12 May.

• Enforcement of Bus Lanes will begin again from Tuesday 12 May.

• Customers will be able to buy coupons from retailers or via PayMYPark app. The Council’s Service Centre which will remain closed during Alert Level 3 – but may reopen with limited services and pending Ministry of Health guidelines at Level 2.



• Vehicle stickers for people who applied for and had their resident parking applications approved during the Alert Level 4 lockdown will be printed in the coming weeks. In the meantime parking officers have access to resident-only parking vehicle details, including those yet to receive their sticker.

• All parking officers will be strictly adhering to 2 meter distancing from the public.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url