Covid and the housing shortage

by Conor Hill

As every sentient being can tell, many sectors of Wellington’s economy will be hit hard by Covid. This is particularly true for a chunk of the property sector. Hotels, rest homes, student accommodation, and offices will all take a dive. At the same time, Wellington still has a housing crisis. We could kill two birds with one stone and save some parts of our economy by fixing some long-term housing issues.

The most obviously troubled sector is hotels. Already MSD have worked with local NGOs and the WCC to provide shelter in hotels for homeless people during lockdown. This a fantastic initiative from all involved, and it is great to see it extended in to the medium term. Here’s hoping MSD is paying April 2020 market rates, rather than 2019 market rate.

The next sector in trouble is rest homes.

Half of all New Zealand’s Covid deaths come from a single rest home, and some of the news from overseas is head-shakingly awful. A deal to buy Metlifecare, one of New Zealand’s biggest rest home operators, may well fall over due to Covid, and these operators have had their stock prices pummelled. It’s unlikely that rest homes will be building anywhere near as much in the next five years as they have in the past five. Some of that building skill needs to be repurposed.

In Wellington this could mean Kainga Ora repurposing some of the builds in progress.

First there is a BUPA build at Crofton Downs delivering approximately 150 units. It may be too late for this one, as much of it is devoted to care rooms rather than self service apartments. If not though, Crofton Downs is 9 minutes from he CBD by train, and has a supermarket right there. It’s a pretty liveable spot for all demographics.

Second, is the proposed Ryman build on the site of the old teachers college in Karori. Demolition of heritage buildings on the site has started. Again this could be a perfect opportunity for medium density housing for all demographics, rather than just the elderly.

It could also mean Kainga Ora using the project management and construction expertise of these companies to deliver other medium density homes, rather than a specific narrow subset of housing type which is unlikely to have much demand in the next few years. Our major rest home operators are some of New Zealand’s largest residential builders. They have expertise in delivering smaller medium density homes, the exact type of housing New Zealand needs more of. It’s an opportunity to use this experience to deliver more houses for other parts of the market.

But wait there’s more. Potentially facing more carnage is the student accommodation sector. I imagine a reasonable portion of the official student residences were home to international students. Again, this market is bust for now. There’s an opportunity to broker a deal with some of the accommodation owners to instead provide low cost rentals for a wider market for the medium term.

Next up is commercial office property. It will become clear in the next few months how much work from home will continue as an ongoing side effect of Covid. As well as this, some companies will undoubtedly go bust. This may be an opportunity to repurpose some B-grade office space for apartment living. Wellington does a fair amount of this, and the council is underwriting some Cassells developments with the same aim. It would be great to see central government underpin some of these initiatives.

As well as all this, it’s important councils make it easy for people to build. Wellington’s District Plan is up for review and the rules need to be changed to make it easier for people to build more homes in existing suburbs. This work needs to proceed without pause.

In the long term, the most important thing is that Wellington (and New Zealand) need to keep building.

One of the reasons for poor housing affordability is that after the GFC, house building fell off a cliff, troughing at something like 13,000 homes a year versus 38,000 now. We cannot afford to let that happen again. It would be a disaster for people who work in trades, and for all the people who face housing issues. Whether or not any of the solutions above are the right ones, the government will need to underwrite some of the buildin,g and push for much quicker responses than they have got in the past few years. Let’s hope they do so.