Water supply cut to homes in Ngaio for a second day

Wellington.Scoop

Parts of Ngaio were without water for a second day today, after four hours without water yesterday.

Today’s problems were reported at 4pm, with the water supply again cut to Ottawa Road (18 to 75), Khandallah Road (1 to 36), Carroll Street, Ralhania Lane, Tarikaka Street, Ngata Street, Pomare Street, Colway Street, Awarua Street (1 to 43), Iwi Street and Bombay Street (26 to 58).

Wellington Water said its crews were working to reduce the outage area while trying to repair and get the water back on as soon possible. The supply was restored after an hour.

Yesterday burst watermains had to be repaired not only in Ngaio but also in Broadmeadows.

Yesterday’s burst water main in Ngaio was reported at 4.45pm. It cut the water supply to the same houses as today – Ottawa Road between the roundabouts at Crofton Road and Awarua Street – in Ottawa Road (18 to 75), Khandallah Road (1 to 36), Carroll Street, Ralhania Lane, Tarikaka Street, Ngata Street, Pomare Street, Colway Street, Awarua Street (1 to 43), Iwi Street and Bombay Street (26 to 58).

Water was restored after about four hours.

The burst watermain in Broadmeadows was reported about 2pm yesterday. Supplies to Rajkot Terrace, John Sims Drive, Marjory Close, Kanpur Road and Orissa Crescent were cut for more than seven hours.

Rajkot Street was closed because of flooding from the burst water main.

Wellington Water aimed to have completed repairs by 8pm last night. But the water was not reconnected till about 9.30.