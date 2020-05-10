Lockdown adventure

by Helene Ritchie

I never expected it. Early March, I had surgery in Dunedin, and planned a two-week recovery with family. Then covid struck, lockdown loomed, and we had 48 hours to decide.

Risk dominated our minds. Which was least risky? Flying too soon after an operation in possibly infected planes, or “ banished” to self isolation? I stayed.

Lockdown happened, the planes stopped flying.

Even though I am very fit, I was deemed high risk. Told to self isolate, I separated from the family and my potentially exposed E.D. doctor son. Thus began my eight week “adventure.”

I became stranded, living the proscribed contactless way in an isolated place at the bottom of the world, confined in two half-completed huts, with no toilet, no hot or cold water or shower. Sometimes it was bleak, with rain, mud and a freezing wind. But I was thankful not to be cooped up in New York, surrounded by the sadness of thousands dying a horrible covid death, with a dangerously incompetent erratic President. Instead I was surrounded by nature of a vast open space of hills and a beach, a warm bed, food … with a highly competent, methodical Prime Minister.

I had time to reflect, to learn about this vicious virus, to watch the waves roll in, to sing alone in a zoomed “mass” choir, and to punctuate the day at 1 p.m. with Covid updates. But sometimes I felt trapped with no end in sight. No travel anywhere was allowed.

Early on, I was terrified. My son’s hospital seemed in anticipatory disarray, fearing an unprecedented deluge of highly infectious covid patients, unfamiliar pandemic roles and PPE shortages. Seeing Italian nurses wearing rubbish bags, I determined – better than nothing – to source PPE gear, and found 300 overalls and thousands of face shields made in New Zealand.

Then the case numbers started declining. Suddenly people who found themselves in the wrong place were allowed to travel “in the same direction once.”

But how? I’d had two flights but they’d been cancelled, and no planes were flying out of Dunedin. Never sure what “going in the same direction” meant, I booked the ferry (eight passengers only) and decided to drive west and north through Wanaka, Fox Glacier, Punakaiki, St Arnaud, Nelson. But how could I self isolate? In a motorhome? There were none in Dunedin. A rental car? There were thousands parked at airports and in fields.

Then, despite “no seats available”, it occurred to me to ring Air New Zealand. And miraculously they found a seat.

But which was the least covid-19 risk – isolated and sleeping in a car for six days, maybe staying in any available accommodation, or flying in a plane? I decided to fly. But my plane hit a bird and my flight was cancelled. Then I was re-booked. On the way home, the spectre of “covid” was everywhere: masked hostesses, desolate, dark and deserted airports.

I am so grateful that the Government, officials, scientists, and “the team of five million” have saved our health system and many many of our lives.

Home now. What’s next?