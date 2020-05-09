Scale model of cable car wins top prize in Lego competition

News from WREDA (aka WellingtonNZ)

Chris Lepper has won the grand prize in the Great WellingtonNZ Brick Challenge, with a 1/600th scale model of the Wellington Cable Car. His prize is a LEGO® Star Wars™ 75252 Imperial Star Destroyer™ set valued at $1299.99.

Competition participants had to create an iconic Wellington scene using nothing but LEGO® bricks – across three age brackets – 5 to 10 years, 11 to 15 years, and 16-plus. Weekly prizes were awarded in the lead-up to the grand prize announcement. You can find the details here.

Co-judge and co-founder of Weta Workshop Sir Richard Taylor was “amazed and delighted by the extraordinary range of entries” but Chris’s entry, from the 16-plus age category, stood out.

“It’s hard not to be blown away by the amazing Cable Car from Chris Lepper who… created a 1/600th scale of the Wellington Cable track along with working cars, just like our real cable car here in Wellington.”

The model includes all five stations and accurate representations of the surrounding buildings and roads.

It took Chris two days to figure out how to build the model, four days to build it and get it working, plus another two days to add all the details.

“I was absolutely stoked [to win the grand prize]. I didn’t think it would happen as there were a lot of other great entries. The fact it was chosen by Sir Richard Taylor made it even better.”

WellingtonNZ received more than 300 entries over the month-long competition. With so much creativity on show, Sir Richard decided to award two extra prizes of his own – Chase Hartshorne for another Wellington Cable Car and Niko Holzinger for a fabulous Chocolate Fish Café, who will both receive a set of Mini Epics from Weta Workshop.

Richard also gave special mentions to Oscar Truong for his Wellington International Airport interior, Lily Watson for her Maranui Café construction and David Hensel for his beautiful representation of the Public Trust Building.

A video of Sir Richard announcing the winners can be viewed here.

Co-judge Anna Calver from WellingtonNZ says the competition was designed to keep people of all ages busy and help Wellingtonians keep close to their favourite places.

“We thank everybody who submitted an entry and while there could only be one grand prize winner, we salute all of you for the time, effort and creative thinking you all clearly put into your models.”

WellingtonNZ would also like to recognise LEGO Australia & New Zealand who donated all of the LEGO® prizes, and Weta Workshop for donating the extra Mini Epic prize packs.