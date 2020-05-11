Helicopter joins search for prisoner who escaped after leaving hospital

News from NZ Police

Wellington Police are this morning continuing the search for 29-year-old Ricky Wilson who escaped from Corrections custody while being transported from hospital to Rimutaka Prison last night.

He was last seen on foot in the Silverstream/Heretaunga area.

He is described as Caucasian, 183cm tall and of thin to medium build.

Both his lower legs are heavily tattooed.

He should not be approached and Police ask that anyone with information call 111.

Police were assisted last night by the Westpac Helicopter which was already deployed in the area. Police asked people in the area to stay inside to enable the helicopter’s technology to better identify heat signatures of interest.

Upper Hutt Mayor Wayne Guppy is asking residents to stay alert as police continue the hunt for an escaped prisoner. Mayor Guppy said he had received dozens of texts from residents who could hear a helicopter circling over the area for several hours last night.

