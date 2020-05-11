Drowning At Petone Beach

Press Release – Greater Wellington Regional Council

A man is his mid-30’s died while tending to a fishing net just off Petone beach yesterday evening. This was a tragic accident and our sympathy goes out to the man’s family.

He was in a very small inflatable boat, was not wearing lifejacket and ended up in the water. This happened quite close to shore however the man did not survive. He was found and recovered by the Westpac Helicopter and the Lady Elizabeth IV Police launch.

Wellington Harbourmaster, Grant Nalder says that unfortunately this serves as a tragic reminder of the importance of being able to stay afloat if you land in the water. In small boats it is easy to accidently end up in the water this means a lifejacket should be worn. Any problems can be compounded by darkness and this also makes it harder for searches to finds boats or people.

Sergeant Richard Kennedy of the Police Maritime Unit that attended the incident said the alarm was raised by people ashore that heard cries for help.

