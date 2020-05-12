Unity Books’ web-sales increase by 1650% during level 3 lockdown

News from Unity Books

Literary independent booksellers Unity Books in Wellington hired extra booksellers to deal with a mega-record-breaking Mount Aoraki of web-orders during level 3. This took the web staff to 18 with 5 support staff on the back end.

“Web sales have been a growing and healthy part of Unity Books Wellington’s daily life for many years” said Manager and co-owner Tilly Lloyd, “but from Tuesday 21 April, when Unity opened the web-gates for Level 3, web sales increased a whopping 1,650%”.

“This required our every dexterity” she said. “During a Laphroaig moment, I even briefly wondered about channelling Jeff Bezos, but what do they know about Living Wage”.

“Unity has always been lucky with community localism; Wellingtonians are wonderfully tuned-in on that. Staff see each web order as an indication of people’s healthy appetite for books and also that customers are keeping Unity’s back” said Lloyd. “It’s a beautiful vote of confidence for readership and authors and Unity”.

Lockdown converts to eBooks will “come home as usual to paper formats” said Lloyd.

“Almost all cargo is now coming by sea, and Inwards Goods is really ramping up after the lockdown lull. Stock includes replenishments for the Ockham NZ Book Awards”, to be announced 6pm tonight on YouTube.

The top 8 web sales of the 3 weeks:

Hilary Mantel’s Mirror & the Light (Harper),

Bernadine Evaristo’s Girl, Woman, Other,

Sally Rooney’s Normal People (Faber),

Jenny Offill’s Weather: A Novel,

Ann Patchett’s The Dutch House,

Trent Dalton’s Boy Swallows Universe (Fourth Estate),

Lawrence Patchett’s Burning River (Victoria University Press)

Eamonn Marra’s 2000 ft Above Worry Level (Victoria University Press).