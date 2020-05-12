Unity Books’ web-sales increase by 1650% during level 3 lockdown
News from Unity Books
Literary independent booksellers Unity Books in Wellington hired extra booksellers to deal with a mega-record-breaking Mount Aoraki of web-orders during level 3. This took the web staff to 18 with 5 support staff on the back end.
“Web sales have been a growing and healthy part of Unity Books Wellington’s daily life for many years” said Manager and co-owner Tilly Lloyd, “but from Tuesday 21 April, when Unity opened the web-gates for Level 3, web sales increased a whopping 1,650%”.
“This required our every dexterity” she said. “During a Laphroaig moment, I even briefly wondered about channelling Jeff Bezos, but what do they know about Living Wage”.
“Unity has always been lucky with community localism; Wellingtonians are wonderfully tuned-in on that. Staff see each web order as an indication of people’s healthy appetite for books and also that customers are keeping Unity’s back” said Lloyd. “It’s a beautiful vote of confidence for readership and authors and Unity”.
Lockdown converts to eBooks will “come home as usual to paper formats” said Lloyd.
“Almost all cargo is now coming by sea, and Inwards Goods is really ramping up after the lockdown lull. Stock includes replenishments for the Ockham NZ Book Awards”, to be announced 6pm tonight on YouTube.
The top 8 web sales of the 3 weeks:
Hilary Mantel’s Mirror & the Light (Harper),
Bernadine Evaristo’s Girl, Woman, Other,
Sally Rooney’s Normal People (Faber),
Jenny Offill’s Weather: A Novel,
Ann Patchett’s The Dutch House,
Trent Dalton’s Boy Swallows Universe (Fourth Estate),
Lawrence Patchett’s Burning River (Victoria University Press)
Eamonn Marra’s 2000 ft Above Worry Level (Victoria University Press).
Yea Unity! I received my order after just a few days – ‘We Are Here’ and happy are we here.
Also – you can use the Unity website to buy any ebooks you may want – as well as the print versions.
Lovely to see Lawrence Patchett and Eamonn Marra on the top sales list for Unity here.
I usually can’t afford to buy new books these days, but went out of my way to buy one as a treat on the first day of L3. I was amazed to find a translated Eastern European novel in your catalogue – something so niche that I thought it could never be found in NZ and would have to be obtained from overseas. Bought, received, and read!