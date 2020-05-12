Extra carriages on Hutt and Kapiti trains to help with reduced passenger loads

News from Metlink

Physical distancing will still apply on board Wellington trains under level 2 – this reduces the number of passengers we can carry, so avoid travelling during peak when possible. You may need to wait for the next service if you are unable to exercise appropriate physical distancing on board. Interpeak services on the Hutt Valley and Kapiti Lines will be running with an increased number of carriages during Alert level 2 to assist in physical distancing.

The staff area changes under level-2 to being the door vestibule and area around the door which they need to access. Please respect physical distancing of the crew in their workplace by staying away from the staff door.

Wellington Customer Service Kiosk will return to regular hours and full lost property service will resume.

Wairarapa services will return to regular carriage numbers with continued restrictions such as wheelchair access, luggage and bikes. Visit the Wairarapa service update for more detail.

Level-3 rail operations –

most of this information is still relevant under level 2

Rail services have returned to a regular timetable however physical distancing is still required on board. We encourage passengers to travel outside of peak times when possible as we expect capacity on board to be more limited than usual to ensure physical distancing between passengers.

Hutt Valley/Kapiti/Johnsonville/Melling line information

Passengers can use all but the end doors on Matangi trains to board the service and must remain clear of the taped off staff area on each end of the train as indicated on the shaded area below. This is so staff can remain isolated on board.

Customers will be encouraged to continue their own physical distancing practices on all trains and while at stations. We ask that you respect this distancing with fellow passengers and our staff so they continue to run the trains for you and provide a core service to the community.

If a service is too busy and you would not be able to exercise the appropriate physical distancing, then you may need to wait for the next service. Those travelling on public transport should avoid peak times unless they are going to work or school.

Travel on Metlink services will continue to be free and tickets will not be sold or checked over this time. If you have any questions about Metlink travel please refer to the Metlink website or call centre on 0800 801 700.

There is a staff call button in every Matangi carriage near the door, so please use this to speak to the crew in an emergency. At stations the emergency duress points are available for contact with our security team.

The Wellington Station Customer Information Kiosk will be reopening from Tuesday 28 April for any questions.

Reduced hours will continue until Monday 18 May when the Customer Service Kiosk will return to regular hours and full lost property services will resume.

Monday – Sunday

Customer Service Kiosk 9:30am to 4:30pm

The waiting room and toilet facilities at outer stations with ticket windows were opened with reduced hours from Monday 4 May. Staff will also be available to answer passenger questions. These reduced hours will continue during Alert level 2.

Monday – Friday

Upper Hutt 5:45am to 6:00pm

Waterloo 6:10am to 1:00pm

Petone 6:25am to 1:00pm

Porirua 6:00am to 6:00pm

Paraparaumu 6:00am to 6:00pm

Waikanae 6:30am to 1:00pm

Monthly Pass Refunds Process

Due to the changes in travel and fares because of COVID-19, we are refunding customers who have purchased monthly rail passes for April, May and June 2020 only.

You can get your refund online by visiting the new Monthly Train Pass Refunds page.

Wairarapa Line

From 14 May under Covid Alert level 2 Wairarapa services will return to the regular number of carriages with some restrictions still applying to the wheelchair hoist, luggage and bikes. The Wairarapa line has returned to a regular timetable and train service. Services continue to be reduced in size under Level-3. To ensure physical distancing on board there continue to be some changes to the way you would usually use this service.