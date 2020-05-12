Access restricted at Basin Reserve

News from Cricket Wellington

Cricket Wellington and the Basin Reserve would like to clarify information about the impact of COVID-19 on events held at the Basin Reserve and public access to the ground.

In line with advice from the government, the Cricket Wellington offices are closed and staff are working remotely. When New Zealand transitions to Level 2, the Cricket Wellington offices will re-open from Monday 18th May, however most staff will continue to work remotely.

Access to the Cricket Wellington offices, the Old Pavilion Stand and RA Vance Stand is only available to Cricket Wellington and Basin Reserve staff and pre-arranged contractors.

As the Basin Reserve ground staff are currently completing on-field renovations, there is no public pedestrian access to the Western walkway side of the ground. However, the walkway on the Eastern side of the ground is open for public access.

An update on the re-opening of Cricket Wellington’s indoor training centres in Level 2 will be provided over the coming weeks.