Parks, sports and recreation reopening, but with restrictions

Under Alert Level 2, the Wellington City Council will reopen most of its facilities and resume many of its services and programmes – but there will be restrictions to keep staff and the community safe.

Swimming pools, gyms, recreation centres, playgrounds, skate parks, sports pavilions, and the Berhampore golf course will all be up and running again, and acting Manager of Parks, Sport and Recreation, Sarah Murray, says it’s exciting to be able to open up to sport and recreation activities again.

“Keeping active and healthy is more important than ever, for both our physical and mental health, and we want to support everyone to safely get back into their favourite activities whether that’s in a park, on a sportsfield, in a pool or in an indoor facility.”

But Sarah says sport and recreation in Wellington will look and feel a little different under Level 2, as there will still be many restrictions.

“Though our facilities will open, they won’t be how you remember them before the COVID-19 lockdown. Our number one priority is keeping our staff and community safe, and we ask for your patience and co-operation as we adjust to a new way of operating.

“Not all our facilities and programmes will be available straight away, so check our COVID-19 section on the website when it gets updated with Alert Level 2 information tomorrow night. That’ll have the latest on what’s available and when your local facility will be back up and running.”

The Council are putting in place contact tracing measures across all indoor facilities. If you are not already a member of the pools, gyms or recreation centres, you must enrol your details into the system to allow contact tracing. Some facilities will also be using the Rippl App.

Mayor Andy Foster says this technology is making it easier for people to get back to work and play at Alert Level 2.

“We needed a secure, easy-to-use contact tracing app, to allow our Council services and facilities to reopen, but one that also protected peoples’ information and privacy – and Rippl ticked all those boxes.

“With most of Council’s leisure services, facilities and activities starting again, we are using this app alongside our other membership systems so everyone can have more freedom to move around the city with an added level of protection.”

The Council encourages Wellingtonians to download and install the Rippl app on their phones. It will mean entry to certain facilities is fast and their information is secure.

The following facilities will be open across the city at Alert Level 2:

· All parks and open spaces are open, this includes sportsfields (not changing rooms), tracks and trails, playgrounds, skate parks, the Berhampore Golf Course, Hataitai Velodrome, Ian Galloway BMX Track, pump tracks, beaches, boat ramps and marinas.

· Most public toilets will open 14 May with additional cleaning throughout the day. We won’t be opening public toilets in Council facilities where there aren’t separate staff toilets.

· Swimming Pools will open with restrictions in place:

o Wellington Regional Aquatic Centre will open 14 May

o Freyberg Pool and Fitness Centre will open 14 May

o Keith Spry Pool will open 16 May

o Karori and Tawa Pool will open 18 May

o SwimWell Swim School will open for some programmes from 18 May

· ClubActive Gym will open 14 May

· ASB Sports Centre will open 18 May

· Nairnville and Karori Recreation Centres will open 20 May. Tawa and Kilbirnie Recreation Centres will remain closed for the time being

· The Treehouse, Begonia House and Otari Wilton’s Bush Visitor Centre in the Wellington Gardens will open 18 May

· Picnic Café will open 14 May

· Cemetery gates will open for vehicle access 14 May

· Harbourside Market will not open under Level 2.

All of the above facilities will have restrictions to ensure the Council can manage physical distancing and ensure the facilities are kept clean regularly.

