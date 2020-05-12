Passengers only, and distancing, at airport from Thursday

News from Wellington Airport

When we move to Alert Level 2, we can all start travelling safely around New Zealand again. To ensure you feel confident when flying to or from Wellington Airport, we’ve been working closely with government agencies, the aviation industry and regulators to implement safe travel measures. This includes:

Clearly communicating social distance measures through posters, digital signs, floor markers and PA announcements

Rearranging furniture to ensure you can keep a safe two-metre distance from other travellers

Stepping up cleaning of all facilities and key touch points, such as check-in counters and touch screens, handrails, door handles and public phones

Installing hand sanitiser dispensers around the terminal

Working closely with all airport tenants to ensure they are meeting health and safety requirements.

To keep everyone safe, you should not travel if you’re feeling unwell, being tested for COVID-19 or if you need to self-isolate.

When you arrive at the airport, you will be met by a member of Aviation Security and if you’re showing any symptoms of COVID-19, they will liaise with your airline for advice on whether it’s safe for you to travel.

You can only enter the terminal if you are a passenger with a confirmed ticket booking or you’re assisting a passenger who requires special help.

Once in the terminal, it’s important you wash your hands regularly and keep at least two metres away from anyone outside your bubble at all times.

As you travel around the country, make sure you follow good personal health measures and keep records of where you’ve been and who you’ve been in contact with.

SERVICES AVAILABLE AT WELLINGTON AIRPORT DURING ALERT LEVEL 2

When we move to Alert Level 2, the following services will be available at the airport:

Retail and food and beverage

The following retailers will reopen from Thursday 14 May:

Best Ugly Bagels

Cargo Convenience Store

Subway

Simply New Zealand

The Peloton Bar and Eatery

Three Quarter Society

Whisky Lima Golf

Wishbone

Rydges Hotel

The Rydges Wellington Airport Hotel is open and taking bookings for both guest stays and conferencing. If you are planning to stay at the hotel, it’s a good idea to book ahead, although walk in bookings will be accepted. During your stay, you will be able to order food and drinks via contactless room service. You will also have access to a mini bar in your room and both the Peloton Bar and Eatery and Whisky Lima Golf restaurants will be offering seated dining options. When you check in, the hotel staff will gather your information to assist with contact tracing if needed.

Ground transport and parking

Most services will return to usual, with the following exceptions:

The Airport Flyer will not be running until further notice

Our Valet service will remain closed.

The long-term parking shuttle bus will not be available.