Police identify man’s body found in Evans Bay

Wellington Police have identified the body of the man found in Evans Bay on Tuesday. He was a 45-year-old from the Wellington area.

“We are working with his family to offer support, investigating the circumstances, and looking to establish his movements leading up to his death,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth.

“We welcome any information from the public who may have seen anything in the Evans Bay area in the days leading up to Tuesday, or anything that may assist our inquiries.”

The dead man was Maori, approximately 185cm tall, and of slim build.

The Police National Dive Squad have located a number of items, which are now being examined.

If you saw a man fitting this description in the Evans Bay area in the days leading up to May 12, or if you saw any items of discarded clothing on the shoreline in the area, please get in touch with Police. If you can help, please contact Wellington Crime Squad on 105, or alternatively anonymous information can be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

News from NZ Police – May 12

A man’s body was found in the water near the Evans Bay marina at around 12.40 today.

Police are seeking help from the public to identify him.

He is not yet identified, and while inquiries are ongoing Police would like to hear from anyone who may be able to help.

Contact Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry of Wellington Crime Squad via 105.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.