Five suburban libraries to reopen on Thursday; but not till next week in Manners Street

News from Wellington Libraries

Wellington City Libraries have been preparing to welcome people back to half of their branches – but things will be a little different.

“We’ve been busy right through the lockdown moving many of our popular programmes online and creating events and activities to help keep everyone entertained in their bubbles,” says Laurinda Thomas, Libraries and Community Spaces Manager.

“Over the past weeks we’ve been preparing our spaces for customers and staff to return to. Meeting the government hygiene guidelines includes additional cleaning of the spaces and equipment, temporarily removing some toys and activities, working out how our teams can work and serve customers while meeting the physical distancing rules.”

“Now we have the systems set up we will reopen five branches from Thursday, with another two libraries opening from Monday. We are reducing our opening hours slightly to fit in the additional health and safety requirements. In order to make sure everyone can maintain physical distancing, we will be managing numbers onsite, so it is likely to be a little busier when you visit.

“To help everyone enjoy their visits safely please keep your visits shorter, and be kind when keeping your 2m distance, especially when waiting to sign in or check out items. It’ll take a little while as we all settle into around our new ways of working and getting around, so thank you for your patience.”

The Cummings Park (Ngaio), Waitohi (Johnsonville), Karori, Kilbirnie and Newtown branches will reopen on Thursday.

Arapaki Manners Library and Service Centre and Wadestown branch will reopen from 10am, Monday.