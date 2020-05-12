Wellington College warns of issues getting students to school during Level 2

News from Wellington College

Wellington College is anticipating considerable issues getting students to and from school as a result of the reduction in capacity on public and school buses, trains, and the subsequent congestion of traffic through Wellington City.

The latest information from Metlink shows reduced capacity on their buses and trains.

We encourage those students who can to walk or cycle to school rather than taking buses. Some may be able to walk to school from their parents’ city workplaces.

For the duration of Alert Level 2, we will also allow Year 12 and 13 students to bring their cars to school and park them in a designated space on our campus. If your son intends to bring a car to school, please ask him to email Associate Principal, Dave Ashby – d.ashby@wc.school.nz by 3pm on Friday. Dave will provide further information about the process for this.

While we ask all our students to be at school on time, we will be understanding of the difficulties which may exist. We are open to reviewing the start times of different groups of students if necessary, but our preference is to stick with our normal timetable times in the first instance.

News from Wellington East Girls College

There are some key messages and practices to share with you to ensure the health and safety of students, staff, parents and visitors as we move out of our bubbles, and into a more communal school environment for level 2.

Students should not be dropped off or picked up on school grounds. Surrounding streets such as Ellice Street provide safer options and avoid unnecessary congestion.

During Level 2 we are requesting that where possible parents do not come into school, and meetings are held online. If attendance at school is needed then all visitors will need to sign in at Main Reception for contact tracing purposes and maintain a distance of 1m from other adults.

Although there is no requirement for social distancing within schools, students are advised to keep outside of each other’s “moist breath zone”. I know that students will be pleased to see one another but ask that they refrain from hugging each other and that they do not share any of their personal equipment or belongings.

We are also asking that for the next two weeks students bring their own water bottle and food. The cafe will be open but it will be a reduced service and pre-order only to avoid congestion.

Yr 13 students will be unable to go off-site during the school day. A study space will be provided for them.

There will be a significant online component to learning over the next two weeks so students must bring their devices to school, each day, fully charged. Students who had devices allocated to them through the lockdown must bring them to school to use in classes. Any surplus devices or modems should be returned to Cyclone, our IT support, in the Link Building.

Students may wish to bring their own hand sanitiser/wipes to school. However, the best way to prevent contraction or transmission of infectious diseases is through:

Regularly washing hands (for at least 20 seconds) with warm water and soap and drying thoroughly. You should do this before and after eating as well as after using the toilet

Covering your coughs and sneezes with clean tissues or your elbow

Putting used tissues in the bin

Avoid touching your face with your hands

Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms‍

If you feel unwell or display any cold or flu-like symptoms you must stay at home. If staff observe that students are unwell they will be taken to Hauora, and parents contacted to collect their child and take them home.

